Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma has opened up about his decision to reclaim the captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2027 season, emphasising the team's need for direction after a dismal 2026 campaign.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rohit Sharma was approached to captain Mumbai Indians after their disappointing IPL 2026 season, finishing ninth.

He initially hesitated but accepted the role, feeling the team needed direction and he was the right person to provide it.

Rohit expressed disappointment over the team's poor performance in IPL 2026, noting a collective failure to respond to pressure.

He looks forward to working with Kieron Pollard, who has been promoted to head coach, viewing him as a friend rather than just a coach.

Rohit is not looking too far ahead regarding his future, focusing on the immediate challenges despite 2027 potentially being his last IPL before a mega auction.

Rohit Sharma has revealed that he was approached to captain Mumbai Indians after a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign and after due deliberation, he took the responsibility of giving the five-time champions the much-needed direction.

MI's last IPL triumph came in 2020 when Rohit led them to a fifth title. Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit as captain ahead of 2024 season but the move failed big time.

Accepting the Challenge

"My honest thought initially was, 'I'm not prepared for this right now'. I had to go back and think about it because a lot had happened," Rohit said in a video posted by MI, referring to his conversation with team owner Akash Ambani following the ninth place finish in IPL 2026.



"I'm not saying that this team needs me as a leader. But this team needs a direction right now. And whatever that direction is, if it is me, I'm more than happy to drive this team forward. I went home and thought about it. I understood what I can do and what I can't do. Whether I can captain this team again or not. And all of that.



"But then, after thinking about so many things, I realised that this is the team that you built. For 10 years, you captained this team. I think it's time you try and accept that challenge again."



Rohit, who has been captain for IPL 2027, said the players need to enjoy their time on the field.

Reflecting on Past Performance

"Disappointment was not about qualification. Disappointment was that we were not playing well. The responsibilities that people had were not being fulfilled properly. Which again, you know, is a very natural thing to happen when you're losing, the momentum is not with you.



"The other teams are playing well. They're trying and capitalising more on you, putting more pressure on you. And we were not responding to that pressure and that includes everyone, not just one or two players. The entire MI was failing," he said.

Working with Kieron Pollard

He is looking forward to working alongside longtime teammate Kieron Pollard, who has been promoted to the head coach's position.



"Polly has been an MI legend, there is no doubt about it. For so many years he has put his hand up and bailed the team out of the worst possible situations. He has been in a coaching role for a few years now, as a batting coach, so he is quite aware of what is happening with the team and understands the value of this team, its culture and what it means to play for MI," said Rohit.



"When I was captaining, he was the vice-captain. I used to go to him, so we have talked about such things many times. What I will be looking forward to is not looking at him like a head coach or someone in a particular position, but like a friend," he said.



Next year could be Rohit's last in international cricket and a mega auction follows the 2027 IPL. The 39-year-old is not looking too far ahead.



"It's a very exciting year, no doubt about it. But look, I don't want to think way too far ahead. What comes in front of me, I want to treat that first and then keep moving on. That's what I have done in my life."