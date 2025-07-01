IMAGE: Nathan Lyon has taken 130 wickets against India in 32 Tests (both home and away) but has never been a part of an away series win in India. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia's spin great Nathan Lyon has no immediate plans of Test retirement as he yearns for one final away series win in India before calling time on his illustrious career.



The 37-year-old, who is the most successful off-spinner for Australia with 556 wickets in 138 Tests, has taken 130 wickets against India in 32 Tests (both home and away) but has never been a part of an away series win in India.



In fact, Australia have not beaten India in their backyard since their 'final frontier' triumph in 2004-05.



"I've always said I want to win away in India. I want to win away in England,” Lyon was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.



"We've got that opportunity in a couple of years' time, but we've also got to take it Test by Test and make sure that we're doing everything here in West Indies right.



"Then we've got a massive summer at home with the Ashes. But another World Test Championship final would be on my cards for sure," he added.



But Lyon has relinquished his duties in the Australian team as it's song-master, passing on the baton to wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, who fulfilled the duties during the dressing room celebrations after their 159-run

win over the West Indies in the first Test.The song, Underneath the Southern Cross, is sung after every victory, led by the song master. This tradition, started by Rod Marsh, was passed on to Lyon by former Australia batter Michael Hussey.In Tests, Lyon led the celebrations in 67 wins from 125 matches."I've been very honoured to firstly, lead the song, but to have it for 12 years, it's been one of the biggest highlights of my career," Lyon said.

"It definitely doesn't mean I'm retiring anytime soon. It's more about the team environment, making sure that I get the opportunity to pass it on to someone who I look at and absolutely love in the way he goes about it on and off the field and I just feel like Alex is the perfect candidate," he said.



Lyon said he now wants to sit back and "take it all in".



"I ran my race with it, and it's time for someone else to put their touch on it. I've loved having the privilege to lead the team song but now I can sit back and hopefully enjoy a few wins and just relax and take it all in," he said.



Australia will take on the West Indies in the second Test, starting in Grenada on Wednesday.