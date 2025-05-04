I take the blame: Dhoni owns up for last-over loss

IMAGE: MS Dhoni took full ownership of the loss. Photograph: BCCI

In a nail-biting finish at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni shouldered the blame for his side’s two-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, admitting he fell short when it mattered most during the tense final over.

Chasing 214 for victory, CSK were within touching distance—needing just 15 off the last over.

With Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease, and RCB's Yash Dayal bowling, the stage was set for a dramatic finale. Dayal, haunted by last year’s final-over, held his nerve.

Shivam Dube began the over with a bang, launching the first ball for a six, injecting immediate tension. Dayal then overstepped, gifting a no-ball, and reducing the equation to 6 needed off 3 balls. The momentum seemed to swing CSK’s way—but Dayal held his nerve when it mattered most, conceding only three runs off the last three balls to secure RCB’s first-ever double over CSK in IPL history.

Speaking after the match, a candid Dhoni took full ownership of the loss.

"When I went in to bat, I should have converted a couple of those balls into boundaries. That would’ve taken the pressure off. I take responsibility for not finishing it," he said at the post-match presentation.

Dhoni also pointed to areas CSK need to address, particularly their execution in the death overs.

"We have to practice bowling more yorkers. If you miss, the next best option is a bouncer—it’s harder to hit. The margin for error is tiny at this level," he explained, suggesting a need for more adaptability and precision in crunch moments.

Despite the loss, the CSK skipper praised his side’s fighting spirit and singled out Aayush’s innings as a major positive.

"Aayush was a real standout. Our batting was strong and showed character. It's one of those games you lose as a team, but also learn from," Dhoni added.