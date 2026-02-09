I request Pakistan to play T20 World Cup match against India: Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Islam

'We are deeply moved by Pakistan's efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish.'

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam on Monday said he had requested Pakistan to end its boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, during his meeting with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore.



Pakistan had decided to boycott the February 15 clash in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland after refusing to travel to India citing security concerns.



"We are deeply moved by Pakistan's efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish," Islam said in a statement.



"Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system."



Islam arrived in Pakistan on Sunday for discussions, including a virtual meeting involving the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board, amid efforts to resolve the standoff.



PCB chief Naqvi on Monday said a final decision on whether Pakistan would boycott the match against India would be clear within the next 24 hours, acknowledging hectic deliberations with the ICC that also involved his Bangladesh counterpart Aminul Islam.

PCB boss Naqvi reached out to Bangladesh to resolve stand-off

According to sources familiar with the discussions, Naqvi had reached out to Islam and requested that he make a formal appeal to Pakistan.



"Bulbul was called by Naqvi to request that he issues a formal appeal to Pakistan to play the game (against India) and that was a respectable way of wriggling out of the mess," a source aware of the development said.

The trigger for Bangladesh's withdrawal was the release of their pacer Mustafziur Rahman from the KKR squad on BCCI's instructions.



"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extends its sincere appreciation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and all involved for their positive roles in trying to overcome recent challenges," the BCB statement said.



"In particular, the BCB wishes to express its profound and heartfelt gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi, his Board and the cricket fans of Pakistan. Throughout this period, the PCB has demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity."