News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I realise now that Melbourne ton was very special: Rahane

I realise now that Melbourne ton was very special: Rahane

Source: PTI
January 24, 2021 20:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'But yes, Melbourne Test hundred was really special. I said in Melbourne that my Lord's hundred was special but many people told me that I think Melbourne hundred was better than my Lord's hundred.'

Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after getting to hundred on Day 2 of the second Test between Australia and India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after getting to hundred on Day 2 of the second Test between Australia and India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27, 2020. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Taking over the team's reins after the Adelaide humiliation, Ajinkya Rahane had led from the front in the Boxing Day Test, producing a master-class hundred against Australia, and the Indian vice-captain says the century will remain special as it paved the way for the series victory.

After his 112 in the Boxing Day Test, Rahane had said his century at Lord's was his best.

However, the 32-year-old said he didn't quite realise the value of his Melbourne effort that eventually became a building block for India's 2-1 series win against Australia.

 

"For me, whenever I get runs and when we win, I think for me that is something really special. Winning the Test match and winning the series is the priority for me rather than my own achievements," Rahane told Sports Today.

"But yes, Melbourne Test hundred was really special. I said in Melbourne that my Lord's hundred was special but many people told me that I think Melbourne hundred was better than my Lord's hundred," Rahane added.

"I did not know how to react to that. But now I realised, given the circumstances after the Adelaide Test match, Melbourne Test was really crucial for the series and yes, I thought Melbourne innings was really special," Rahane further said.

India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the series-opener to take a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

However, the Indian team, despite not having Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, rose to the occasion in the next Test with stand-in skipper Rahane leading the side to a memorable victory.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Superstar Stokesy ready for India Challenge
Superstar Stokesy ready for India Challenge
Swann picks this England spinner to trouble India
Swann picks this England spinner to trouble India
Why is Bairstow ignored for India Tests, asks Hussain
Why is Bairstow ignored for India Tests, asks Hussain
Ozil moves from Arsenal to Fenerbahce
Ozil moves from Arsenal to Fenerbahce
Varun's wedding UPDATES: KJo arrives, along with a fan
Varun's wedding UPDATES: KJo arrives, along with a fan
Cong MP heckled at Singhu, says saw 'Khalistani flags'
Cong MP heckled at Singhu, says saw 'Khalistani flags'
Disrespectful to India if Eng don't play best XI: KP
Disrespectful to India if Eng don't play best XI: KP

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Rahane reflects on his MCG masterclass

Rahane reflects on his MCG masterclass

How Gill overcame his fears to rise into a Test player

How Gill overcame his fears to rise into a Test player

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use