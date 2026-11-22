Dhruv Jurel calls Rishabh Pant a 'phenomenon' and reveals how he learns from the wicketkeeper-batter's fearless approach to Test cricket after scoring an attacking 78 against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel congratulates Rishabh Pant on completing his century on Day 4 of the 1st Test in Wellintgton, on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Key Points Dhruv Jurel considers Rishabh Pant a 'phenomenon' and a mentor, admiring his unique Test batting mindset.

Jurel and Pant shared a crucial 75-run partnership, with Pant scoring his ninth Test hundred and centuries in all four SENA countries.

Jurel, who scored 78 off 79 balls, emphasised adaptability as central to his batting approach, adjusting to match situations.

Jurel is willing to contribute as a bowler if needed, stating readiness to take on any responsibility for the country.

He observed that New Zealand's weather often influences Test matches more than the wickets, which are getting slower.

Dhruv Jurel considers Rishabh Pant a "phenomenon" and a mentor whose philosophy towards Test match batting is an aspect he keenly observes and admires. Jurel shared a blistering 75-run partnership with Pant in just 14 overs as India piled up a record 720 for nine on the fourth day of the second Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

Pant (128 off 153 balls), meanwhile, brought up his ninth Test hundred and completed a landmark of scoring Test centuries in all four SENA countries, striking 10 fours and six sixes in his innings.

"Rishabh is phenomenal. I always ask him about his mindset. Whenever we all think that he will play normally, just then he steps out and hits. I love him as a mentor," Jurel said after the day's play on Sunday.

Jurel's Batting Prowess and Adaptability

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel hits a boundary during his 78 off 79 balls. Photograph: BCCI/X

While Pant grabbed the headlines with his century, Jurel continued to make a strong case for himself as a specialist batter. Having scored a hundred in the previous Test in Colombo, the young wicketkeeper followed it up with an attacking 78 off just 79 balls, underlining his growing ability to adapt to different situations.

Jurel said adaptability was central to his approach, with the situation dictating how he builds his innings.

"I play as per situation demands. Adaptability gives you a sense of confidence. How you react to a given situation," he said.

The 24-year-old also indicated his willingness to contribute with the ball if required, making it clear that representing the country comes with a readiness to take up any responsibility. "When you play for country, I can't say I am not ready. Play me as a bowler, I am ready," he said in jest.

Conditions and Strategy in New Zealand

Jurel also shared his assessment of the conditions in New Zealand, saying weather often plays a bigger role than the nature of the surface in determining how a Test match unfolds.

"Wickets don't matter in New Zealand as much as weather matters is my observation after having spent some time (for India A)," he said.

With the Basin Reserve surface gradually slowing down and offering less bounce, Jurel felt India would need to maintain discipline and find a way to prise out wickets on the final day.

"The wicket is getting slower and lower. We need to be a bit lucky and have eight wicket-taking deliveries. Today our plans were good. We need to do that tomorrow," he said.

Jurel also explained India's declaration strategy, with the team keen to give itself sufficient time to bowl New Zealand out.

"The declaration plan was to have 135 overs at New Zealand, at least let them bat one hour after lunch," he said.

Reflecting on his contribution behind the stumps, Jurel said his wicketkeeping skills and reflexes helped him pull off the catch. "The catch I took obviously my keeping skills and reflexes helped," he added.