Home  » Cricket » Taskin leads Bangladesh to T20I series victory over Windies

Taskin leads Bangladesh to T20I series victory over Windies

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 18, 2024 23:57 IST
IMAGE: Bangladesh players celebrate a West Indian wicket alongside Taskin Ahmed. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket / X

Taskin Ahmed delivered a stellar performance, taking 3 wickets for just 16 runs, as Bangladesh secured a 27-run win over the West Indies to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series.

Shamim Hossain, named Player of the Match, anchored the innings with a quickfire 35 not out off 17 balls. Despite rain interruptions, Bangladesh managed to post 129-7 in their 20 overs, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributing a steady 26. Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies, finishing with figures of 2-25.

 

Chasing 130, the West Indies struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for 102 in 18.3 overs. Roston Chase top-scored with 32 runs, but a late collapse saw the hosts lose their last four wickets for just 13 runs.

The victory comes after Bangladesh's clean sweep in the preceding ODI series (3-0) and their narrow seven-run win in the first T20. The third and final T20 match is set to take place on Thursday in St. Vincent.

 
Source: PTI
