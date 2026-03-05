HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » 'I Just Wanna Go Home': Sammy Pleads as WI Stranded

'I Just Wanna Go Home': Sammy Pleads as WI Stranded

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 16:46 IST

x

Following their T20 World Cup exit, the West Indies cricket team is currently stranded in India due to international airspace restrictions, causing travel delays and frustration among players.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy

IMAGE: Head Coach Daren Sammy voiced his frustration as Windies await exit plan. Photograph: Daren Sammy/X

Key Points

  • The West Indies cricket team is stranded in India due to international airspace restrictions following strikes on Iran.
  • Players are frustrated with the lack of updates regarding their return travel plans after being knocked out of the T20 World Cup.
  • Several West Indies players are expected to remain in India to participate in preparatory camps for their respective IPL franchises.
  • The ICC is managing the situation and exploring alternative travel routes for the stranded teams.
  • Cricket West Indies has assured fans and stakeholders that they are working to ensure the safe return of the players.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy on Thursday voiced his frustration on social media as the Caribbean side remained stranded in Kolkata for more than four days due to international airspace restrictions triggered by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The West Indies, who were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after losing to India in the Super Eight stage on Sunday, have been unable to fly back home as flight operations through parts of the Gulf region remain disrupted.

 

Expressing his frustration, Sammy posted on X: "I just wanna go home."

Four hours later, the former West Indies captain followed it up with another post seeking clarity on their travel plans.

"At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It's been 5 days," Sammy wrote.

IPL Implications for West Indies Players

With the situation still uncertain, several West Indies players are expected to remain in India as their respective IPL franchises are set to begin preparatory camps in the coming weeks.

Rovman Powell is part of Kolkata Knight Riders, whose camp begins on March 18, while Sherfane Rutherford represents Mumbai Indians. Shimron Hetmyer plays for Rajasthan Royals and Romario Shepherd is with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

ICC and Cricket West Indies Efforts

An official of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said the matter is being handled by the International Cricket Council.

"It is completely handled by ICC. We have no update on the West Indies team movement but as per the latest update they are still here and looking for a chartered flight," the official told PTI.

Cricket West Indies has earlier said it was working with the ICC and relevant authorities to ensure the safe return of the players.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies senior men's team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions," the board said in a statement.

"These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons."

"CWI appreciates the understanding and concern of our fans, families and stakeholders during this time," it added.

Zimbabwe players, who were also stranded in India due to the same reason, have begun returning home in batches after the ICC arranged alternative travel routes via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho © Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Middle East conflict delays Windies, Zimbabwe teams' return from T20 World Cup
Middle East conflict delays Windies, Zimbabwe teams' return from T20 World Cup
Middle East conflict delays Windies, Zimbabwe teams' return from T20 World Cup
Middle East conflict delays Windies, Zimbabwe teams' return from T20 World Cup
Middle East crisis: Indian airlines to cancel 444 international flights today
Middle East crisis: Indian airlines to cancel 444 international flights today
ICC on high alert after US hits Iran
ICC on high alert after US hits Iran
Amethi Residents Stranded in Iran Amidst Conflict
Amethi Residents Stranded in Iran Amidst Conflict

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps1:07

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps

Neha Sharma was spotted outside the gym looking quite hot0:56

Neha Sharma was spotted outside the gym looking quite hot

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Glam Look at Vijay-Rashmika Wedding Reception0:32

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Glam Look at Vijay-Rashmika...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO