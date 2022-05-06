News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I just told Rishabh Pant to trust me at No 5: Powell

Source: PTI
May 06, 2022 10:24 IST
Rovman Powell

IMAGE: Rovman Powell hit a breathtaking 67 not out off 35 balls in DC's 21-run win against SRH on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Having batted at various positions so far in IPL-15, Rovman Powell was back to his preferred slot for Delhi Capitals' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, days after he had convinced his skipper Rishabh Pant to 'trust me at No. 5'.

Powell, who hit a breathtaking 67 not out off 35 balls in DC's 21-run win on Thursday, also spoke about his chat with teammate David Warner, who was closing in on a century, in the innings' 20th over.

 

"I just told him (Pant) to trust me at No. 5, give me a chance to start, to bat the first 15-20 balls, that's how I want to bat, and then (after) 20 balls I'll try to maximise," Powell told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"I came to the IPL knowing that I'm in good form, knowing that I've done a lot of work," he said later at the post-match press conference.

The 28-year-old Powell had started IPL-15 at No. 6, then batted at No. 5 twice, was pushed down to No. 6 again, and was then sent to bat at as low as No.8, leaving him disappointed.

"At the start of the IPL, it was a little bit tough for me. I just keep believing in myself. I had a conversation with Rishabh, explaining to him that I was a little bit disappointed to bat at No. 8 in that game."

"But it is the nature of the game, whatever the situation you have been placed in, you have to do your best. Rishabh and the coach (Ricky Ponting), they came up with a conclusion and plan and let me bat a little bit earlier now."

Against SRH, Powell walked out to join Warner in the middle after Capitals lost their third wicket on 85 in the ninth over. He was watchful to start with, and even got a life, but there was no stopping him once he took off.

"I was trying my best (to hit sixes) but I kind of got winded in the end, so that's how it goes," Powell said about of fours he hit, instead of sixes, in the last over.

Warner, who smashed 92 off 58 balls, missed out on his hundred as Powell went for the big shots.

Speaking about his final over interaction with the swashbuckling Australian opener, Powell said, "At the start 

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

