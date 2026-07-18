'I hope he gets a hundred and goes': Kapil on Rohit

Cricket icon Kapil Dev has called for fans to celebrate Rohit Sharma's significant contributions and the happiness he has brought to the game, rather than lament his eventual retirement from international cricket.

IMAGE: Speculation about Rohit Sharma's retirement has intensified due to his recent form and age. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Kapil Dev advocates celebrating Rohit Sharma's career achievements upon his retirement.

Dev highlights the immense joy and entertainment Rohit Sharma has provided to cricket fans globally.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain believes every player's career eventually ends, citing other legends.

Kapil Dev wishes Rohit Sharma a stylish exit, ideally with a century.

Rohit Sharma's retirement, whenever it comes, should be celebrated. He added that the Indian skipper has brought immense joy to cricket fans over the years.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Kapil Dev Sunil Gupta Super Speciality Hospital, Kapil responded to speculation that Rohit's ODI at Lord's could be his final international appearance.

"No, let's say happy. Why sad? He has given us so much happiness over the years. Everybody has to go. Sunil Gavaskar gone, Rahul gone, Anil Kumble gone, Sachin gone. Everybody has to go," Kapil told ANI.

Celebrating A Cricket Icon's Journey

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said fans should celebrate Rohit's achievements instead of feeling sad about his departure.

"So when he goes, we should celebrate his life. What a happiness, how much entertainment he has given to the country, not only to the country, but also around the world. We should be happy, why sad?" he said.

Expressing his best wishes, Kapil hoped Rohit would bow out in style.

"Yes, he has to go one day. I hope if he's going, he should get a hundred and go," he added.

Rohit Sharma's Career And Recent Form

The 39-year-old made his ODI debut against Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007, and has already stepped away from both the T20I and Test formats.

The retirement chatter gathered momentum during the ongoing England series, where Rohit has struggled for runs. The veteran opener has managed scores of 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs and has scored 241 runs in eight matches this year at an average of 30.12, with a highest score of 79.