Kapil Dev shares his views on Mohammad Siraj's surprising exclusion from India's Test squad against New Zealand and celebrates the emergence of young talent like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently set a new List A record.

IMAGE: Kapil Dev expresses disappointment over Mohammed Siraj's continued exclusion from India's playing XI. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kapil Dev expressed regret over Mohammad Siraj's absence from India's playing XI for the ongoing second Test against New Zealand.

Siraj is considered India's best bowler in SENA conditions in the current World Test Championship cycle (2024-27).

Kapil Dev praised 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his record-breaking fastest List A double hundred during the recent Asia Cup Rising Stars.

Sooryavanshi scored 204 runs off just 53 balls, including 28 sixes, helping India A chase 250 against UAE.

Legendary Kapil Dev on Saturday called Mohammad Siraj "enthusiastic", terming the pacer's absence from India's playing XI for the ongoing second Test against New Zealand unfortunate.

Kapil Dev On India's Team Selection And Young Talent

Despite being India's best bowler in SENA conditions in the current World Test Championship cycle (2024-27), Siraj failed to find a place in the playing XI for either of the two Tests in Wellington and Christchurch.

"I also feel sorry that he is not in the team. He is a very enthusiastic boy," Kapil told reporters after the announcement of the second edition of the Trident Open Golf Championship here.

The former Indian skipper was delighted to see teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set a new record for the fastest List A double hundred during the recent Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha.

"It feels good that we have so much talent today in this country. A 15-year-old boy is setting a new world record. What else do you want?" he said.

Sooryavanshi made 204 off a mere 53 balls, hitting seven fours and 28 sixes, as India A chased down a target of 250 in just 14.2 overs against the United Arab Emirates.