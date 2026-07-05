I feel sad for Imran Khan, he should get the right treatment: Kapil Dev

IMAGE: Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case last year. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Imran Khan continues to be lodged at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail amid concerns over his deteriorating health.

There are reports that Imran has lost approximately 85 per cent of his vision in his right eye due to alleged medical neglect while in custody.

14 former international captains came together to write a letter to Pakistan government citing concern asking for fair treatment for Khan.

The legendary Kapil Dev expressed deep sadness for his former rival cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who continues to be lodged at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail amid concerns over his deteriorating health.



There have been reports that the 1992 World Cup-winning skipper Imran has lost approximately 85 per cent of his vision in his right eye due to alleged medical neglect while in custody.



'I feel very sad for Imran Khan. I don't know what he did, whether right or wrong. I only want to say that he was a big player, he might have made mistakes but this is no way to treat someone who was their former Prime Minister, that was my plea throughout,' Kapil said in chat with Vikrant Gupta on Aaj Tak.



'I don't know the law, I don't know what action is being taken against him. But what I know is that he has been a very big cricketer for his country and he was the Prime Minister, so some ethics have to be there but that is not the case and that is why I feel bad.'



'Imran Khan worked very hard for 20 years to become the Prime Minister. He had something in him that he wanted to give back to the country,' he added.

Imran Khan Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison

In February this year, as many as 14 former international captains came together to write a letter "Appeal by former International Cricket Captains" to the Pakistan government asking for fair treatment for Khan.



The letter was signed by Kapil, Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh and John Wright.



Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case last year.

In the letter, the group of former captains asked for proper medical attention, transparent legal procedures and dignified treatment for the 73-year-old.



"We were just saying that treatment should be given properly. We don't know what is the law in that country but we only call for the right treatment for him.



Kapil also revealed that he was invited for Khan's swearing-in ceremony after he became Pakistan Prime Minister which he refused due to the prevailing political situation.



"That time India's relations (with Pakistan) were not that that good so we don't want to go. If someone invites you for a Prime Minister's swearing-in ceremony it is a treat, it is an honour, it is respect. But at the same time you don't want to go against your country."