'I Don't Need Money': Usman Khawaja Defends Sandpapergate Revelations

'The penalties that happened to these guys were grotesquely overboard': Usman Khawaja denies profiting from his Sandpapergate revelations, insisting David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were unfairly punished by Cricket Australia in 2018.

IMAGE: Former Australian opener Usman Khawaja has vehemently defended his recent revelations regarding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, asserting that his motives were not financial but rather to ensure collective team responsibility. Photograph: Usman Khawaja/Instagram

Key Points Usman Khawaja's book 'Sabr' claims the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 Sandpapergate conspiracy, a statement rejected by current captain Pat Cummins.

Khawaja insists his revelations were not profit-driven but aimed to fulfil a promise to David Warner and highlight the 'grotesquely overboard' penalties.

He argues that the penalties imposed by Cricket Australia on Warner, Smith, and Bancroft exceeded ICC prescriptions and were disproportionate.

David Warner has supported Khawaja, criticising Pat Cummins for his denial of the events.

Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja has insisted that his revelations about the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal were not driven by profits and he merely wanted the entire team to take responsibility for the episode that resulted in "grotesquely overboard" penalties on David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

Warner, Smith and Bancroft were handed varying bans for their role in the ball-tampering attempt made during a Test against South Africa in 2018. Smith and Warner were also barred from leadership roles. However, Khawaja, in his book Sabr, has asserted that the entire team knew about the conspiracy, a statement that has been rejected as "complete and utter nonsense" by current skipper Pat Cummins.

Defending the Revelations

Speaking on Antoinette Lattouf's podcast We used to be..., Khawaja said he touched on the incident to fulfil a promise made to Warner.

"I had promised him for ages because he's had to carry this for eight years. I didn't tell David Warner what was in my book until two months ago," he said.

"The penalties that happened to these guys were grotesquely overboard," he added.

Khawaja said the three players, who endured public humiliation for the episode, should not have been penalised beyond what the ICC prescribed.

"The reason I say this is because the ICC gave them the penalties. Smith got a game and 100 per cent of his match fee, Bancroft got 75 per cent of his match fee and David Warner got nothing because he didn't do anything.

Cricket Australia's Role

"No one had ever gotten these penalties before...the benchmark should be ICC penalties. Cricket Australia went over the top and I go into details about why I think that happened and the context of what made that happen," he added.

Khawaja has got full support from Warner, who criticised Cummins for "throwing him under the bus" with his combative denial of the events. But there has been criticism that Khawaja's revelations were driven by commercial considerations. Khawaja rejected the assumption.

"I'm so grateful, God has given me so much, I don't need any more money. Having more money in my life is not going to change my life anymore," he said.

"I've stood up for the three guys (Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft) who I feel like were treated unfairly, but there's other guys still playing in the team right now that it might be some sort of cost (for them). I tried my best to balance that out.

"I'm not playing the victim here, because I knew what I was getting into and knew what was coming, I just didn't realise it would be so personal."