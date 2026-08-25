'I can play cricket again': Anaya Bangar gets Cricket Australia eligibility boost

Former Mumbai U-19 cricketer Anaya Bangar can play elite women’s cricket in Australia from March 2027, subject to Cricket Australia’s eligibility criteria.

IMAGE: Anaya transitioned last year and underwent gender-affirming surgery in March. Photograph: Anaya Bangar/Instagram

Key Points Former Mumbai Under-19 cricketer Anaya Bangar has been deemed eligible by Cricket Australia to play elite women's cricket from March 2027.

Anaya must meet Cricket Australia's 'Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy,' requiring serum testosterone below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) banned transgender players who have gone through male puberty from elite women's cricket in 2023.

Anaya expressed deep joy, stating this decision represents the "possibility of returning to the sport I deeply love" after fearing she might never play again.

The BCCI currently lacks a formal policy on transwomen playing female cricket and has not yet responded to Anaya's query regarding eligibility.

Former Mumbai Under-19 cricketer Anaya Bangar received a fillip on Tuesday, with Cricket Australia confirming her eligibility to play elite women's cricket from March 2027. According to reports, Anaya can play Community Cricket in Australia, but will have to fulfil testosterone-related eligibility criteria to play 'Elite cricket' like the Women's Big Bash League.

Anaya's Journey and Hopes

Anaya, who underwent gender-affirming surgery in March, told Bombay Times, 'This isn't simply about being included in a women's league. It represents the possibility of returning to the sport I deeply love'. 'It is a great day for me especially after knowing the fact that I can play cricket. There was a stage where I thought I would never play cricket again but thanks to Cricket Australia, it has given me another chance,' Anaya told The Indian Express.

Eligibility Criteria and International Stance

‘Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy’ of Cricket Australia requires a player’s serum testosterone to be below 10 nmol/L (nanomoles per litre) for a period of no less than 12 months to be eligible to play cricket. The International Cricket Council in 2023 banned transgender players from the elite women’s game if they have gone through male puberty.

BCCI's Position and Future Steps

A top BCCI official told The Indian Express that it has no policy on transwoman playing female cricket.

'When it comes to ICC, they have said no to it. BCCI is yet to decide what can be done in such cases. As this is the first time board had come up with such a case of trans woman, the board is yet to formally take a stand on it. Especially on allowing them in domestic cricket,' the BCCI official said.

Anaya said she wrote to the BCCI last year to check about eligibility criteria to play but has not received a reply yet. Anaya is still recovering from the gender affirming surgery, but said she was in the process of finding a club in Australia to play for.