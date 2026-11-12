'I Back My Skill': Auqib Nabi Reveals His Plan to Succeed in New Zealand

India pacer Auqib Nabi says he is relying on seam movement and domestic cricket experience rather than extra pace to succeed in New Zealand.

IMAGE: Indian pacer Auqib Nabi went wicketless in the 1st ODI but picked two wickets, including his maiden ODI scalp in the 2nd match against New Zealand on November 7, 2026. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Auqib Nabi is focusing on seam movement and skills honed in domestic cricket rather than relying solely on pace in the New Zealand ODI series.

Nabi, who bowls around 130kmph, believes his skill set will be more effective against top-level batsmen in New Zealand conditions.

He received feedback from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, who advised him to focus on scramble seam or hitting the deck for more wickets.

Nabi is staying with the team to assist with preparations for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand.

Extra pace has its benefits, but Indian pacer Auqib Nabi says he is relying more on seam movement and skills acquired over the years in the domestic circuit to make a mark in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Nabi, who has played three ODIs after making a forgettable debut against the West Indies at home, relies on movement in the air and off the pitch to fox the batters.

He bowls in the 130kmph range.

Nabi's Approach to Pace and Skill

Speaking to reporters ahead of the fourth ODI against the Black Caps in Mount Maunganui, Nabi was asked if he plans to increase his pace.

India lead 2-0 in the series after the third match was washed out.

"Obviously, if you have the pace, it's very good. But my skill, I back that. I have done well in domestic cricket. Here, I have come on skill. if there is pace, it is a plus factor. But I back my skill. What I did well in domestic will be useful here as well," said Nabi.

Insights from Top Batsmen

Nabi has got the opportunity to bowl in the nets to the trio of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the tour of New Zealand. He bowled to them extensively on Thursday.

"Actually, this is my first time putting a ball in New Zealand. So, it is a little different here. Here, you have to depend more on the seam movement. Because the top level batsmen play swing. So, that was their feedback (the trio).

"Here, if you do scramble seam or hit the deck, there is a chance to get more wickets here. That is what they told me," added Nabi on his conversations with the high-profile top-order batters. He will be staying back to help the team's preparations ahead of the two-Test series beginning November 19.