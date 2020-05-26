News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I am missing the excitement of IPL: Narine

I am missing the excitement of IPL: Narine

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 26, 2020 23:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sunil Narine

IMAGE: West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine. Photograph: BCCI

West Indian off-spinner Sunil Narine on Tuesday said Kolkata Knight Riders is like a "family" to him and he would be willing to play for any team in the world that is owned by the franchise.

 

Narine, who turned 32 on Tuesday, has been playing for KKR since 2012 and has represented the Trinbago Knight Riders, a Carribean Premier League team owned by KKR's parent company.

"Any tournament around the globe where Knight Riders have a team, I'd wanna be a part of it. It's not about the money or the friendships, it's like a family to me," Narine said on the Twitter handle of KKR.

"The way they welcome you in India, with arms wide open. It's like they already know you as a human being - what you don't like, what you like. They try to make you comfortable. Every year, when I am leaving for India (for the IPL), it's like I am leaving for my second home."

Narine said playing in IPL is the closest to playing at home for him.

"The closest thing to feeling at home playing in the CPL is the IPL. I am missing the excitement of the IPL, the fans, the loved ones watching you perform," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Stokes questions Dhoni's approach in England WC match

Stokes questions Dhoni's approach in England WC match

SEE: Kambli's special anniversary gift for Tendulkars

SEE: Kambli's special anniversary gift for Tendulkars

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use