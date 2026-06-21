'I am done with it': Virat Kohli rules out Test return

Virat Kohli candidly discussed his Test cricket retirement, the launch of his new shoe, and the unwavering "never-say-die" attitude that defined his illustrious career.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in action for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Virat Kohli humorously dismissed a return to Test cricket, stating he is "done with it" despite a new shoe launch.

Kohli, who retired from Test cricket last year with 9230 runs, has priced his new shoe to match his Test run tally.

Kohli expressed pride in his personal evolution from a brash youngster to a calmer, more conviction-driven individual.

Virat Kohli would rather undersell his newly launched shoe than return to Test cricket to increase its profitability, the Indian superstar said in jest on Sunday when asked about donning the traditional whites again.

Kohli is now a one-format player, having retired from Test cricket last year with 9230 runs. He has kept the price of his shoe at par with his Test runs.

Kohli's Stance On Test Return

At the One8 global premiere, he was jokingly asked if he would return to Test cricket to boost the profits of red coloured shoe which has been inspired by his contribution and commitment to the longest format. "I would rather undersell. I am done with it (Test cricket)," said Kohli, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Embracing The Never-Say-Die Spirit

In that interaction, Kohli also spoke about the never-say-die attitude with which he has always played the game. Explaining his point, Kohli cited the example of his match-winning effort against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. "I'm made this way. I almost crave situations when people feel like it's gone and then somehow you can manage to pull the game back.

"That's just how I look at the situations from a very young age. And I've never stopped believing, right till the very end, that the game is lost or we can't win. And some magical things have happened.

"One incident for me that will always stand out is that game against Pakistan in Melbourne. I was told later, chances of winning the game was like 3 percent or something. But I never thought like that. Even 1 percent is enough. If there is a chance, there is a chance. So, you're never really done until you lose the game," said the batting great.

Personal Evolution And Pride

Kohli in his early years was known for his in your face approach and brashness. Asked if his 18-year-old self would be surprised by a specific trait in his current personality, Kohli added: "Probably he could not imagine himself being this calm. Would probably expect him to be boisterous and rowdy still.

"Things have turned out in a good way, looking at what we are doing where, I will have a sense of pride. Feeling that I would walk into any room with my head held high. Not be hesitant about who I am and what I am trying to do.

"Just follow my vision and heart and have the conviction to be doing so. These are things I would be proud of."On the field, Kohli has managed to maintain remarkable consistency with the bat and recently guided RCB to a back-to-back IPL title.