Humbled by the opportunity to lead India: Dhawan

Humbled by the opportunity to lead India: Dhawan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 11, 2021 19:45 IST
Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Handed responsibility to lead the Indian team on the Sri Lanka tour, opener Shikhar Dhawan, on Friday, said he feels humbled after being appointed captain of the national side.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20s in Colombo starting July 13. The selectors picked a bunch of fresh faces for the Sri Lanka series, on Thursday, as the main team is in the UK for the World Test Championship final and five Tests against England.

 

"Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country. Thank you for all your wishes," tweeted Dhawan.

The 35-year-old has played 34 Tests, 145 ODIs and 65 T20s. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named Dhawan's deputy.

Five players have received their maiden India call up for the series including K Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaekwad and Chetan Sakariya.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
