Hridoy's twin masterclasses leave West Indies frustrated as second Test ends in draw

Towhid Hridoy’s historic 242 not out and 82 helped Bangladesh secure a draw against West Indies in Sylhet, ending visitors' hopes of a series sweep.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy scripted history with a double-century and a half-century in the same Test. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/X

Key Points Towhid Hridoy scored an unbeaten 242 in the first innings and 82 in the second to become the first Bangladesh batter to register a double-century and a half-century in the same Test.

West Indies declared at 398-6 in their second innings, setting Bangladesh a target of 369 after securing a 12-run first-innings deficit.

Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim added 135 runs for the third wicket after Bangladesh slipped to 40-2, helping the hosts reach 184-4.

Mushfiqur became the first Bangladesh batter to cross 7,000 Test runs before bad light forced a draw, leaving West Indies with a 1-0 series win.

Towhid Hridoy produced a record-breaking performance to help Bangladesh hold West Indies to a draw in the second Test in Sylhet on Monday, despite the visitors pushing for a series sweep.

Hridoy followed his unbeaten 242 in the first innings with a resolute 82 in the second as Bangladesh reached 184-4 while chasing a daunting 369.

Bad light brought an early end to the contest with the hosts still needing 185 runs for victory.

The 23-year-old became the first Bangladesh batter to score a double-century and a half-century in the same Test.

West Indies Set Bangladesh Daunting Target

West Indies, who had won the opening Test by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series, declared their second innings at 398-6 after resuming the final day at 345-3.

Their declaration left Bangladesh with two and a half sessions to chase the target.

Overnight centurion Kavem Hodge added only two runs before departing for 142, while Amir Jangoo remained unbeaten on 39.

Bangladesh's spinners shared all six wickets to fall, with Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Hasan taking two each.

Bangladesh's chase began poorly as Tanzid Hasan Tamim fell for 21 and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was trapped leg-before by Jomel Warrican for 14. At 40-2, West Indies sensed an opportunity to force a victory.

Hridoy, Mushfiqur Frustrate Visitors

However, Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim frustrated the visitors with a 135-run partnership for the third wicket.

The pair batted through the second session to take Bangladesh closer to safety and leave West Indies with little time to force a result.

Warrican eventually broke the stand by dismissing Hridoy in the final session, finishing with 3-44.

Shamar Joseph then removed Mushfiqur for 49, but the damage to West Indies' victory hopes had already been done.

Mushfiqur Reaches 7,000 Test Runs

Mushfiqur reached another landmark during his innings, becoming the first Bangladesh batter to score 7,000 runs in Test cricket.

Bad light eventually ended the contest with Litton Das unbeaten on seven and Mehidy Hasan on one.

Earlier, Bangladesh had taken a 30-run first-innings lead after bowling West Indies out for 356, with Hasan Mahmud claiming an impressive 6-90.

Hridoy then anchored Bangladesh's reply with an unbeaten 242, lifting the hosts to 386 and setting up a memorable individual performance in the drawn Test.