How Sooryavanshi's Bold Prediction Came True In IPL 2026

'Before the season, I had written down in the Notes app on my phone that I wanted to score 700 runs in this IPL season. After every match, I used to check where I stood, so that was one goal I managed to achieve.'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 36-ball hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad -- the third fastest century in IPL history. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finished as IPL 2026's leading run-scorer with 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30.

The Bihar youngster became the youngest-ever Orange Cap winner in IPL history at just 15 years and 65 days.

The 15-year-old also won the Orange Cap, Super Striker of the Season, and Super Sixes of the Season awards.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, IPL 2026's biggest breakthrough star, made a stunning disclosure about how a bold personal goal powered his record-breaking campaign for Rajasthan Royals.



The 15-year-old batting sensation was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Sooryavanshi topped the batting chart with 776 runs from 16 innings at an average of 48.50 and a stunning strike rate of 237.30, hitting one century and five fifties to become the youngest-ever to win the IPL Orange Cap.



Sooryavanshi surpassed West Indian Chris Gayle's previous IPL record of maximum number of sixes (59) in a season, as he smashed 72 maximums in IPL 2026.

Sooryavanshi Predicted His Success

The Rajasthan Royals' left-hander revealed that he had kept a target for himself ahead of IPL 2026 to score 700 runs in the IPL which he quietly wrote down on his phone.



'It's a great feeling winning all these awards. I got to learn a lot from this season. There has been a lot to take in, both on and off the field, and I know that if I want to play for a long time, I have to work on a few things. So, that will be my focus going forward, and I'll look to do well in the upcoming matches. Before the season, I had written down in the Notes app on my phone that I wanted to score 700 runs in this IPL season. After every match, I used to check where I stood, so that was one goal I managed to achieve,' Sooryavanshi said on JioHotstar's Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live



Apart from his 36-ball hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was dismissed in the nineties on three occasions -- 93 against Lucknow Super Giants, 97 in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 96 in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.



His run-scoring spree also saw him become the fastest batter in IPL history to reach 1,000 runs in terms of balls faced. Sooryavanshi needed just 440 deliveries to get there, surpassing the previous record held by West Indies power-hitter Andre Russell. In terms of innings, he reached the milestone in 23 knocks, second only to Shaun Marsh's 21 innings.

Sooryavanshi Eyes Test Cricket

Sooryavanshi also stated that he is also looking forward to making a mark in Test cricket, and is working hard to improve his batting in red ball cricket.



'I have practised a lot with the red ball, though not many people have seen me play that format. Hopefully, they will in the future. Everyone thinks, looking at my game, that I try to hit every ball. It's T20 cricket, and the coaches have given me a free hand to go on the attack. So, if the ball is there to be hit, I will go for my shots. I don't unnecessarily try to go after every ball.

'Of course, I want to play Test cricket. My father has taught me from day one to prepare for the longer format. He always told me that Test cricket is the purest form of cricket. I haven't had many opportunities yet. I've played a few matches in the Ranji Trophy, and it was a bit tough for me. I know that I need to work even harder on my red-ball game.'



The biggest learning for the young batter in IPL 2026 was how to adapt his batting to different conditions and match situations.



'One very important thing that I learned was that you cannot bat the same way in every game. You have to adjust and make changes according to the opposition, the match situation, the conditions, and what the team needs from you in that particular moment. So, I tried to do that from the very first game. Usually, when I opened the innings, I wasn't under much pressure.

'But there were a couple of games where I had to be a little more cautious and adapt my game according to the situation. There will be even tougher challenges at the next level, so I need to be ready for them and will continue working on that aspect.'