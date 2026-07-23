How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 18-ball 50 crushed Zimbabwe

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced his arrival on the international stage with a blistering maiden half-century, powering India to a dominant seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first Twenty20 International in Harare.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored his maiden half-century in international cricket in Harare on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored his maiden international half-century, smashing 50 runs from just 19 balls.

India secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20 International, chasing down 126 with 40 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe posted 125 for seven in their 20 overs, with Wessly Madhevere top-scoring with 39 runs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer contributed an unbeaten 28, and Ishan Kishan scored 35 for India.

The three-match series continues with the second game on Saturday, also in Harare.

Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored his maiden half-century in international cricket when he smashed 50 from 19 balls to steer India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first Twenty20 International in Harare on Thursday.

After Zimbabwe were sent in to bat, the home side managed 125 for seven in their 20 overs, a total that was never likely to trouble the tourists, who chased it down with 40 balls remaining.

India's Dominant Chase

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi was at his destructive best as he hit four fours and four sixes on the large Harare Sports Club ground before being caught at deep third man off a top edge from the bowling of Richard Ngarava (1-30).

Sooryavanshi improved his previous best score of 15 after he debuted in England earlier this month but found the going tough.

"I think the boys were tremendous," India captain Shreyas Iyer said. "Couldn't have been happier with my first win (as captain). There was bounce from good length and it was also variable."

"We are going to play two more matches here, so today's performance gives everyone some confidence. I think Vaibhav has played here, he got 175 in the under-19 World Cup final, so he knows the conditions."

Sooryavanshi's Breakthrough Performance

Iyer chipped in with an unbeaten 28 from 24 balls and Ishan Kishan managed 35 from 24 deliveries as India coasted home.

Wessly Madhevere (39 runs from 34 balls) was the only Zimbabwe batter to post a score of substance.

Batter Ben Curran (10) and medium pacer Newman Nyamhuri (0-30) made their T20 debuts for the home side, with seamer Ashok Sharma (0-29) also appearing for the first time in international cricket for India.

Upcoming Fixtures

The second match is scheduled for Saturday and the three-game series will conclude a day later. Both fixtures are in Harare.