How Team India Should Handle Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After England Setback

'As a young player, you're already conflicted, that three games ago, the whole world was excited about your batting, and suddenly everything seems to have changed.'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks back after his dismissal in the fourth T20 International against England in Bristol. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Key Points Former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has urged the Indian team management to provide clear guidance to young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his difficult T20I debut.

Sooryavanshi, 15, struggled in his three T20I outings against England, scoring 14, 13, and 15, leading to his exclusion from the team.

Nayar emphasised the importance of understanding the young player's feelings and approaching his struggles as a 'tactical challenge' rather than a problem.

Sooryavanshi made his debut in the T20I series against England earlier this month after his sensational batting performances for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 as well as for India Under-19 and India A.

However, the 15-year-old left-hander struggled to make a significant impact, scoring 14, 13 and 15 in his three outings before losing his place in the Indian team. With Sooryavanshi unable to convert his starts, the team management brought back Sanju Samson for the fifth and final match in Southampton.

Addressing Young Talent's Mindset

World champions India suffered a humiliating 4-0 series whitewash against England after they were drubbed 2-0 in Ireland.

Sooryavanshi will next be seen in action in the three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, starting on July 23.

"The most important thing is to evaluate where the kid is today and how he's feeling. As a young player, you're already conflicted, that three games ago, the whole world was excited about your batting, and suddenly everything seems to have changed. The support staff's response has to be measured. First, understand how he's feeling. Maybe the conversation isn't even about batting initially, but about life and what international cricket is," Nayar told JioHotstar.

"Every bowler is coming at you, so can you find different solutions? You don't want him to see it as a problem, but as a tactical challenge. Instead of telling him what to do, have a conversation. Let him explain what he felt in that moment and what he was trying to do. The more he speaks, the clearer he'll become. As support staff, you don't put your emotions onto the player; you absorb theirs, so that the next time he walks in, he's clear in his mind."

Team Preparation and Performance Concerns

KKR head coach Nayar also criticised the Indian team's lack of preparations ahead of tours of Ireland and England despite appointing a new captain in Shreyas Iyer.

"In T20 cricket, form and momentum are everything, and this team had neither. After the IPL, there was a break. So, they went into the Ireland series without much preparation. The only question over the team was that there is a new captain and a couple of new players. There was so much discussion about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi going into it, that I felt that the team didn't have tunnel vision.

"The players are talented. They struggled against the short ball, but it's not like players like Ishan Kishan, Abhishek and Sooryavanshi haven't handled it well before. Ireland series hit them like a storm. Taking that momentum into the England series, where you haven't gotten runs, was in itself a challenge. If that over from Ravi Bishnoi had gone differently in one game, we might have been having a completely different conversation. A few small things haven't gone India's way, but I don't think it's a major problem yet," he added.