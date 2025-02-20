How Rohit Plans to Make It Up to Axar After Costly Drop

IMAGE: A screengrab of Rohit Sharma acknowledging his mistake, quickly raising his hand in apology. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Axar Patel was on the brink of history. With Bangladesh reeling, he struck twice in two balls, setting up a dream hat-trick opportunity. The third edge came, flying straight to Rohit Sharma at slip—it should have been routine. But then, disaster. The Indian captain fumbled, and the chance was gone.

Rohit knew it instantly. He smacked the ground in frustration, furious with himself for denying Axar a career-defining moment. Realising his mistake, he quickly raised his hand in apology, acknowledging the weight of the missed opportunity.

Later, at the innings break, Axar reflected on the emotions of that dramatic over.

"A lot happened. I wasn’t sure if the first one was out, but KL appealed, and we got the decision. Then came the second wicket. When I found the edge for the third, I thought I had my hat-trick. I even started celebrating, then I saw it—Rohit had dropped it. I didn’t react, just walked back. It’s part of the game," Axar said, taking the moment in stride.

But Rohit, ever the leader, wasn’t going to let it slide. He promised to make it up to Axar—starting with a meal.

"May take him for dinner tomorrow," the Mumbai batter quipped, trying to lighten the mood.

He then held himself accountable, admitting, "It was an easy catch. I should have taken it. The standard I’ve set for myself at first slip—it was disappointing. But these things happen."

Rohit, however, was quick to shift focus to India’s bowlers, crediting them for setting up the win.

"The way these guys bowled, that set the game for us. We had them at 36 for five, but credit to (Towhid) Hridoy and Jaker Ali for that partnership. These things are bound to happen," he acknowledged.

While the missed catch may linger, Rohit’s leadership was clear—own the mistake, lift the spirits, and maybe, just maybe, a good dinner will make it all better.