How Resolute Surya Took The Game Away From USA

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half-century against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

● SCORECARD

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav played a captain's knock as India began their T20 World Cup title defence with a 29-run win over the USA.

India recovered from a dire 77-6 to post a decent 161-9 with Suryakumar hitting a scintillating 84 not out off 49 balls.

Suryakumar held the innings together despite running out of partners.

India began their T20 World Cup title defence with a 29-run win over the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7, 2026, thanks to valiant knock from skipper Suryakumar Yadav that defined leadership in the truest sense.

While wickets fell in a steady procession at the other end, the captain took it upon himself to anchor and attack and almost single-handedly hauled his side to a competitive total on a sluggish pitch.

Surya's 49-ball 84 is the second highest score on T20 World Cup debut by a captain, only behind West Indian Chris Gayle's 88 against Australia at The Oval in 2009.

Sent in to bat first, India lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 46 for 4 by the end of the Powerplay. Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube fell for a golden duck while Ishan Kishan (20 off 16) and Tilak Varma (25 off 16) failed to build on promising starts.

Rinku Singh (6 off 14), Hardik Pandya (5 off 6), and Axar Patel (14 off 11) too fell cheaply, but Surya was not ready to give up.

Surya stands firm amid chaos

Showcasing that T20 cricket is as much about game awareness as it is about power, the skipper stood firm, manipulating gaps, stealing twos, and then exploding at the right moments.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav led India's recovery with a 49-ball 84. Photograph: ANI Photo

While his partners struggled for timing, he hit 10 boundaries and four sixes as India recovered from a dire 77-6 to post a decent 161-9.

In reply, the US put up a decent fight and managed 132/9, but never really appeared to be chasing down the target.

No fireworks from Abhishek, Kishan

When Abhishek and Kishan came out to the middle to open India's innings, the partisan crowd at the Wankhede Stadium might have expected sixes and fours to rain down.

Instead, it turned out to be a long procession to the dugout as the USA bowlers ripped through the famed Indian line-up, making batting a nightmare for the world's top-ranked T20 team.

Abhishek, currently the world's number one T20 batter, fell for a first-ball duck, offering a glimpse of what was in store for the co-hosts.

Shadley van Schalkwyk then came up with a sensational spell, claiming three wickets in five deliveries to leave India reeling on 46-4.

It could have been worse but Shubham Ranjane failed to hold onto a return catch from Suryakumar when he was on 15.

Making full use of the reprieve, the Mumbaikar responded with a captain's knock as he raced to a 36-ball fifty before closing out the innings by plundering 21 runs from the final over from Saurabh Netravalkar.

India next meet Namibia on Thursday, February 12, 2026.