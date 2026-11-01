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How Phillips made T20I history against India

November 01, 2026 17:16 IST 3 Minutes Read
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New Zealand clinched a seven-wicket consolation victory over India in the final T20I, powered by explosive knocks from Tim Seifert and record-breaking Glenn Phillips, as India secured the series 3-2.

Glenn Phillips

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips celebrates after guiding New Zealand to victory in the final T20I against India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • New Zealand secured a seven-wicket consolation win against India in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday.
  • Tim Seifert scored a blistering 93 runs, narrowly missing a century, to lead New Zealand's chase of 192.
  • Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65, setting a new record for the highest individual score in a bilateral T20I series with 341 runs.
  • India's innings was bolstered by a 93-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer (50) and Ishan Kishan (61) earlier on Sunday.
  • Fast bowler Adam Milne was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking four wickets.

A relentless onslaught from Tim Seifert helped New Zealand to get a consolation seven-wicket win over India in the fifth and final Twenty20 international on Sunday, as the visitors took the series 3-2.

Seifert And Phillips Lead Chase

Chasing 192 for victory, New Zealand started slowly and lost opener Finn Allen in the second over, before Seifert grabbed the match by the scruff of the neck.

 

The 31-year-old clobbered 5 sixes and 11 fours en route to a knock of 93, but was unable to complete a first T20I century after a thick inside edge on a Nitish Kumar Reddy delivery crashed into his leg stump.

New Zealand were taken over the finish line by Glenn Phillips, whose knock of 65 not out made him the highest-scoring batter ever in a bilateral T20I series with 341 runs, bettering England player Phil Salt's previous record of 331.

"(Having that) calm and the composure, it's a nice feeling," Phillips said.

"When you go out there with a clear mind and just try to play each ball on its merits and go out there and try and be a bit more of the hunter and a little less of the prey.

"Spin was going to be the type of bowling that needed to be taken down. Obviously we saw the Indian boys do it to us, and they did it very effectively."

India's Batting Effort And Series Outcome

The win also put a degree of respect on the series scoreline, after India had won the first three matches to seal the series.

After being put in to bat earlier on Sunday, India were struggling at 19-2 before a 93-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer (50) and Ishan Kishan (61) laid the foundation for a decent total.

Fast bowler Adam Milne was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers, picking up four wickets, while Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner had two apiece.

The sides will now turn their focus to one-day international cricket, with Eden Park in Auckland set to host the first ODI of the five-match series on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
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