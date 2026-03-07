T20 World Cup final: New Zealand blend rugby and football to sharpen reflexes

Ahead of the T20 World Cup final against India, New Zealand are using a unique training drill called 'Donny Ball'.

IMAGE: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner bowls at nets. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

Key Points New Zealand use 'Donny Ball,' a unique training drill combining rugby and football ahead of the T20 World Cup final vs India.

'Donny Ball' is designed to improve players' concentration and reflexes.

The drill involves teams catching rugby and football balls without fumbling, adding an element of fun to warm-up exercises.

The game is named after strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson, who introduced it to the team.

The days of warm-up exercises have long been a passe in international cricket and teams now play games ranging from soccer to foot volley before getting down to the real part -- the skills training.

Ahead of New Zealand's high-profile T20 World Cup final against hosts and firm favourites India, the Black Caps also had a unique fun activity game ahead of the net session which involved country's national sport Rugby and also soccer.

It also had a quirky name attached to it -- "Donny Ball" -- coined after team's strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson, who introduced it to the players. So the game has three sets of team -- five player each, who would be confined in a square made up of fielding cones.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Ferguson during a training session. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

Sharpening reflexes, boosting concentration

Each team will have one rugby ball and one soccer ball (football). One player each from teams would simultaneously kick the rugby ball and soccer ball on half-volley randomly towards any of the other two teams.

If the player fumbles or drops while catching the rugby and the football, he will have to leave the court. In the end the team that has the maximum number of players standing on court is the winner.

"Yep, it's rugby and soccer ball to be caught on the full without fumbling. It's called 'Donny Ball' named after Chris Donaldson, our strength and conditioning coach," a member of NZ support staff said.

While the support staff termed it as a "fun warm-up game", the exercise is also meant to improve both concentration and reflexes at the same time.

The New Zealand players did seem relaxed despite training under scorching afternoon Sun. Once the 40-minute session was over, the net session started with full intensity.

Skipper Mitchell Santner was seen bowling at the nets for a long time along with off-spinner Glenn Phillips.