News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How New Zealand got the better of India in Ranchi

How New Zealand got the better of India in Ranchi

January 27, 2023 23:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

New Zealand's Ish Sodhi celebrates on taking the wicket of India's Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: New Zealand's Ish Sodhi celebrates on taking the wicket of India's Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Half-centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell powered New Zealand to a 21-run win over India in a Twenty20 international in Ranchi on Friday, giving them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

 

Put into bat, New Zealand started strongly with a 43-run opening partnership between Finn Allen (35) and Conway (52), before Mitchell's unbeaten 59 off 30 balls pushed them to a total of 176.

Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers for India, picking up two wickets.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hoicks the ball for a maximum

IMAGE: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hoicks the ball for a maximum. Photograph: BCCI

The hosts' chase then got off to a catastrophic start as openers Shubman Gill (7) and Ishan Kishan (4) were dismissed, while Rahul Tripathi was caught behind for a six-ball duck.

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya provided some resistance with a 68-run stand and Sundar scored a quick-fire half-century, but their efforts went in vain as Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson all picked up two wickets apiece.

The second T20I of the series will take place in Lucknow on Sunday.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Dhoni Interacts With Indian Team
SEE: Dhoni Interacts With Indian Team
Lara takes over as 'performance mentor' for Windies
Lara takes over as 'performance mentor' for Windies
Dhoni-Pandya as Jai-Veeru in Sholay 2?
Dhoni-Pandya as Jai-Veeru in Sholay 2?
Saurashtra, AP in Ranji QF; Mumbai, Maharashtra out
Saurashtra, AP in Ranji QF; Mumbai, Maharashtra out
No BBC docu screening at DU, Ambedkar varsity; 24 held
No BBC docu screening at DU, Ambedkar varsity; 24 held
PICS: New Zealand prove too good for India in 1st T20I
PICS: New Zealand prove too good for India in 1st T20I
Lakhimpur case: Ashish Mishra walks out of jail
Lakhimpur case: Ashish Mishra walks out of jail

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

PICS: New Zealand prove too good for India in 1st T20I

PICS: New Zealand prove too good for India in 1st T20I

'Well played, Sania!'

'Well played, Sania!'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances