How Naman Dhir used a batter's mind to outfox Pooran

India's rising spin-bowling all-rounder Naman Dhir reveals how his deep understanding of batting techniques gives him a strategic edge in reading opponents and taking crucial wickets in T20I cricket.

IMAGE: India's Naman Dhir celebrates a wicket against the West Indies in the third T20I in Indore. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Naman Dhir's batting skills help him better understand batters' stances and shot selections, aiding his bowling strategy.

Dhir claimed crucial wickets of Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer, contributing to India's 14-run victory over West Indies on Sunday.

He strategically dismissed Kamil Pooran by cramping him for room after conceding three sixes, observing Pooran's intent to play leg-side shots.

As an off-spinner, Dhir relies on disciplined line and length, along with varying pace, to make an impact in T20 cricket.

Dhir identifies as a batting all-rounder, enjoying his bowling contributions and maintaining a flexible role at number six or seven in the Indian team.

India spin-bowling all-rounder Naman Dhir says his batting skills help him read batters better while bowling, allowing him to anticipate their intentions based on their stance and shot selection.

Playing his debut T20I series, Dhir claimed the crucial wickets of Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer as India beat the West Indies by 14 runs in the third match to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here on Sunday.

"It helps to be a batter because you understand the batter's stance, where his backlift is coming from, his guard and the kind of shots he can play. I keep observing these things when I bowl," Dhir told JioStar.

Understanding Batters: A Bowler's Edge

Kamil smashed Dhir for three sixes in the 11th over before the Indian all-rounder had the last laugh, dismissing the West Indian off the final ball of the over.

"I didn't plan to concede three sixes and then take a wicket. For instance, when Kamil Pooran was batting, he was looking to play every shot towards the leg side and create room to free his arms, so I wanted to cramp him for room.

"I made a couple of errors in the first two deliveries. I knew I was bowling my third over, the batter was set, and with the run rate being high, he was bound to take a chance.

"And, ultimately, he got out playing exactly the kind of shot I wanted him to, getting caught at square-leg. So, these little things help me a lot, and as a bowler, I keep looking for such small details," he explained.

Strategic Bowling: The Pooran Wicket

Dhir said he relies on discipline in line and length, along with variations in pace, to make an impact with his off-spin.

"As an off-spinner, I don't have too many variations, so I have to rely on my line and length and vary my pace. That has always been my thinking. As they say, in T20 cricket, an attacking option can also be a defensive one because there is nothing better than taking a wicket."

Off-Spin Philosophy: Line, Length, and Pace

Talking about his role in the Indian team, Dhir said he is primarily a batting all-rounder but enjoys contributing with the ball.

"I am a batting all-rounder. I got an opportunity to bat in this game, but I am a bit disappointed that I couldn't capitalise on it.

"However, it's not as if I don't bowl. The Impact Player rule in the IPL means I get fewer opportunities to bowl there, but I have been bowling ever since I started playing cricket, and I really enjoy it.

"As far as my role is concerned, the coaches and captain have told me that I will bat at number six or seven, depending on the situation, so that role is flexible. With the ball, my responsibility is to bowl two or three overs economically whenever the team needs me."