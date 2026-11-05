How Mumbai pulled off a stunning Ranji Trophy win vs Railways

Mumbai secured a dramatic 106-run victory against a resilient Railways in the Ranji Trophy Group D clash on Thursday, propelled by exceptional fielding and crucial breakthroughs in the final hour, despite strong centuries from Eshaan Goyal and Zubair Ali.

IMAGE: Divyaansh Saxena celebrates his century. Photograph: MCA/Instagram

Key Points Mumbai secured a 106-run victory over Railways in the Ranji Trophy Group D clash on Thursday, marking their fourth outright win.

Railways' Eshaan Goyal (103) and Zubair Ali (115) formed a stubborn 167-run sixth-wicket partnership, resisting Mumbai for a significant period.

India batter Sarfaraz Khan's exceptional fielding and athleticism, along with Musheer Khan's bowling, broke the crucial partnership in the final hour.

Mumbai captain Siddesh Lad acknowledged the team's past experiences with draws but emphasized their ambition to add to Mumbai's cricketing legacy.

In other Group D matches, Tamil Nadu achieved a huge victory over Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh secured three points against Rajasthan after a draw.

A relentless Mumbai eked out a 106-run victory over a resilient Railways to record their fourth outright win in the Ranji Trophy Group D clash and take their points tally to 27 here on Thursday.

Railways openers Eshaan Goyal (103) and No. 7 batter Zubair Ali (115) struck centuries to keep Mumbai at bay for a large part of the final day with a stubborn sixth-wicket stand, but a stunning fightback backed by exceptional fielding in the final hour saw the 42-time champions clinch a memorable win.

Mumbai's Dramatic Final Hour Victory

Having affected a run-out but dropped a catch earlier, India batter Sarfaraz Khan showed superb anticipation and athleticism to cover the ground from first slip to leg slip and put in a dive to end the 167-run stand between Goyal and Ali.

Goyal had attempted a sweep off Musheer Khan (3/42), on which he got a top edge, and Sarfaraz showed incredible effort to break the partnership.

Sarfaraz ran hard and threw his arm harder in celebration, which even brought the physio out onto the field.

India all-rounder Suryansh Shedge then ran several yards to his left from mid-off to get rid of Ali off Musheer, and Mumbai were all over Railways once again.

Tanush Kotian (2/93) then pulled off a one-handed blinder at short midwicket for the eighth wicket, and soon, Railways folded for 265.

All of that transpired in a frenetic final hour of play after the drinks break.

Goyal and Zubair had kept Mumbai at bay for a total of 156 minutes, facing 212 balls and putting on 167 runs for the sixth wicket.

Key Performances in Mumbai's Triumph

The day began with Mumbai adding another 60 runs to their overall lead and setting a target of 372 runs for Railways. Overnight batter Divyaansh Saxena remained unbeaten on 100 off 136 balls, with eight fours and a six.

Shams Mulani (4/69) struck thrice, and a run-out by Sarfaraz saw Railways reduced to 83 for five at one stage, following which Goyal and Zubair joined forces in the middle.

Captain Lad Reflects on Resilience and Legacy

Mumbai captain Siddesh Lad admitted that the thoughts of a draw were on the back of their mind given what had happened in the Irani Cup match in 2016-17. Mumbai had then lost to Rest of India by four wickets on the final day at the Brabourne Stadium.

"That (a draw) was always on the back of mind, because we had won the first innings and we have bad memories of CCI; we had lost the Irani Trophy on the last day of the match," Lad told reporters.

Mumbai collected the maximum points (27) at the end of first round among all teams, but Lad said his team does not want to sit on the laurels.

"Last two seasons (also), we did really well in the league stage. But we don't want to be satisfied with what we have done in the first four games. We have a long journey ahead and we want to do something special -- add something to the legacy of Mumbai this season," he said.

Other Ranji Trophy Group D Results

Meanwhile, Ajith Ram claimed 7/48 after scoring a fine hundred in the first innings as Tamil Nadu completed a huge victory -- by an innings and 259 runs -- against Chandigarh.

Chandigarh, who were bowled out for a mere 94 in the first innings in reply to TN's mammoth 571/7 declared, were shot out for 218 following on.

Ajith, who had scored 115 not out, ruled the roost with the ball as he added three more wickets to his tally to complete a seven-wicket haul.

For Chandigarh, last match's double centurion Nehal Pajni fell for 8 and 26, while in the second innings, Arjun Azad (60) and Manan Vohra (59) saved some blushes. From 155/2 at one stage, Chandigarh were bundled out for 218 after resuming at 189/7 on the final day.

Himachal Pradesh, meanwhile, walked away with three points against Rajasthan after Pukhraj Mann's 153 not out helped the hosts force a draw.

Brief scores:

In Mumbai: Mumbai 396 & 234/4 in 42.5 overs (Divyaansh Saxena 100 not out, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 79; Toufik Mondal 3/43) beat Railways 259 & 265 in 77.2 overs (Eshaan Goyal 103, Zubair Ali 115; Shams Mulani 4/69) by 106 runs. Points: Mumbai 6, Railways 0.

In Chandigarh: Tamil Nadu 571/7 declared beat Chandigarh 94 in 37.3 overs & 218 f/0 in 64.5 overs (Arjun Azad 60, Manan Vohra 59; Ajith Ram 7/48) by an innings and 259 runs. Points: Tamil Nadu 7, Chandigarh 0.

In Dharamsala: Rajasthan 78 & 521/8 declared drew with Himachal Pradesh 153 & 313/7 in 115 overs (Pukhraj Mann 153 not out, Mukul Negi 82; Aniket Choudhary 3/63). Points: Himachal Pradesh 3, Rajasthan 1.