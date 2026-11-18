'It was 100 per cent arithmetic. No other reason why we got him.'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni signed up for Chennai Super Kings at the inaugural IPL player auction in 2008 for $1.5 million. Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Instagram

Key Points Mahendra Singh Dhoni has retired from his IPL playing career and taken on the role of mentor for Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni was the most expensive player in the inaugural 2008 IPL auction, signed by CSK for $1.5 million.

CSK Owner N Srinivasan used shrewd 'arithmetic' to outbid other franchises, who were handicapped by their icon player policies.

Dhoni led CSK to a record five IPL titles and played for the franchise in 16 seasons.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni called time on his IPL playing career on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, taking over as the mentor for Chennai Super Kings.

CSK's Player No 1 Dhoni signed up for the five-time champions at the inaugural IPL player auction in 2008 for $1.5 million (then approximate Rs 6 crore/Rs 60 million) -- becoming the most expensive player that season.

Dhoni, fresh from leading India to the T20 World Cup title in South Africa in 2007, was in huge demand at the auction as he went under the hammer at a base price of $400,000.

CSK Owner N Srinivasan was desperate to get the wicketkeeper-batter in his team at all costs.

While some of the other franchises like Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore all picked an icon player ahead of the 2008 IPL auction, CSK and Rajasthan Royals smartly decided against it since they had to pay the icon players 15 percent more than their highest-paid player.

Srinivasan wanted to save every penny for Dhoni and the shrewd administrator employed some smart tactics to outwit his rivals.

'The reason I felt very confident was I felt the other people did not know arithmetic. They had said they will give 10 percent [15 percent] more to the icon player, because they all wanted an icon. Punjab wanted Yuvraj Singh, Delhi wanted Virender Sehwag, Bangalore Rahul Dravid, Mumbai Sachin Tendulkar. They asked me, I said no,' Srinivasan revealed during Sportstar's South Sports Conclave in 2023.

'My father taught me some arithmetic. I figured out if 1.5 million out of five went to the icon players -- then what are you left with to get the rest of the 22 players.'

Outsmarting Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: The 2008 IPL Players' Auction sheet showing CSK's successful bid for Dhoni. Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Instagram

While CSK went all out, Mumbai Indians also didn't hold back in their pursuit of Dhoni though they were clearly handicapped since they had already signed Tendulkar as their icon player.

The bid soon crossed past the $1 million mark with both CSK and MI not willing to budge.

Eventually, the latter had to pull out as the bid touched $1.5 million, making Dhoni CSK's first-ever and the most famous signing in IPL history.

'Suddenly, Mumbai was bidding up to 1.5 million for Dhoni. Then they realised that they have to give the icon player 10 percent [15 percent] more than what they give the most expensive player. They said 3.5 million, everything gone, and they collapsed.

'And that is how MS Dhoni came to Chennai. It was 100 per cent arithmetic. No other reason why we got him. The anxiety to get their [other franchises] favourite player was greater than their arithmetic,' Srinivasan added.

Dhoni's Illustrious CSK Career

Dhoni has turned out for the franchise in all 16 seasons they have been part of the league. In the two seasons they were barred from the IPL, Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017.

Dhoni led CSK with great aplomb, guiding them to a joint-record five IPL titles.

He nearly worked his magic in the first season but lost out to the great Shane Warne, who guided Rajasthan Royals to their first and only IPL title in the inaugural season in 2008.

CSK's maiden IPL title in 2010 marked the start of the domination by the Men in Yellow.

They triumphed again the next year in 2011 -- becoming the first team to successfully defend the IPL title. CSK then narrowly missed out in the next two seasons, finishing runners-up in 2012 and 2013, followed by another second place finish in 2015.

After their two-year suspension, Dhoni engineered another famous era of CSK domination.

They made a sensational comeback by winning the title in 2018 while finishing runners-up next season.

An ageing CSK under Dhoni defied all odds, winning two more titles in 2021 and 2023 before suffering a shocking downfall.

Dhoni gave up the captaincy in 2024, and since then CSK has failed to advance past the league stages in the last three seasons.

Despite not playing a single match last season, Dhoni continues to be the face of CSK.

Now, with Dhoni back as team mentor, CSK are hoping their No. 1 player can work his magic again from the dugout and steer them back to the top.