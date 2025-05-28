How mind coach helped Karun stay afloat after snub

Karun Nair's fall into a world of despair back in 2018 is a well-documented tale of frustration but what pulled him out of that rut?

IMAGE: After a hiatus of over 3000 days, Karun Nair has returned to the India Test squad for the five-match series against England, beginning June on 20. Photograph: BCCI

The answer lies with Bengaluru-based mind coach Shree Advani, whom Karun consulted at his most vulnerable and the one who ensured that the talented batter did not allow his axing from the team, despite a rare triple ton in Tests, become a defining moment for his self-worth.

Shree, brother of 28-time World Champion cueist Pankaj Advani, worked with Karun for a year and was left impressed with his dedication towards the game that had not returned his love back at the time.

"We had to make him realise that the drop was not a reflection on his ability. And we had to keep the confidence in his ability high and make him understand that there is so much cricket left in him," Shree recalled in an interview to PTI, expressing his joy at Karun's comeback to the Test squad for the tour of England next month.

Though he didn't do much wrong after becoming the second ever triple centurion from India in December 2016, Karun did not get too many chances the following year and when he warmed the bench for the entire tour of England in 2018, his frustration hit its peak.

"Karun has gone through a lot in his career. After not getting opportunities on the entire tour of England, Karun was frustrated to say the least. It hit him hard and there were bound to be self doubts. You tend to question your self worth. Like 'what more do I need to do?'..." Shree remembered.

However, the worst was yet to come as after COVID-enforced shutdowns, he was dropped from the Karnataka Ranji squad and his viral social media post, pleading for a chance to prove himself, followed.

He was forced to move to Vidarbha where his career got a second wind that has now led to a Test comeback after eight years.

Shree recalled the mind sessions with Karun between 2018 and 2019 and praised his ability to bounce back after hitting rock bottom.

"But even at that time, his dedication towards the game stood out. My belief was that he is coming back stronger than ever," said Shree, who has worked with elite athletes from different sporting backgrounds.



A forgotten notebook and red mustang

Shree has lost count of the sessions he had with Karun but one interaction stays fresh in his mind.

"So, he would take down notes during our sessions, which is something that I encourage. On that particular day, he left his notebook at home, he had driven down in his Mustang, which also got the number 303 (runs he scored against England).

"When he realises he has forgotten the notebook, he drives back, picks it up, comes to see me. So, he was a very, very committed and dedicated student of the mind. And that is why I'm not surprised that he's, you know, right there at the top again, because of these kind of qualities," said Shree.



The value of 300

Besides joining Virender Sehwag in the thin list of triple centurions in Tests, Karun also has a 300 to his name in Ranji Trophy.

So, when he was suddenly out of selectors' radar, Shree felt it was important for him to stress on his glorious past.

"...the 300 in Tests and Ranji, these things don't happen by chance. So, don't ever let a selector's decision define your calibre," the mind coach recalled telling him in one of the sessions.



The chat with universe

"Dear Cricket, give me one chance," Karun had hopelessly written on Twitter in December 2022 after being dropped from the Karnataka squad.

Now that the game has given him that chance, Shree reflected on Karun's state of mind at the time.

"That tweet was him communicating with the universe more than the selectors. And, when you dial the universe, it picks up. It listens. It answers your call. And now that's exactly what has happened."