How Manav Suthar Spun A Web Around Sri Lankan Batters

Manav Suthar delivered a spin-bowling masterclass, claiming a remarkable 10-wicket match haul, to fashion India's dominant 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Galle, giving the tourists a crucial 1-0 series lead.

IMAGE: Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Sonal Dinusha on Day 5 of the 1st Test in Galle on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Manav Suthar claimed six wickets in the second innings, finishing with a 10-wicket match haul, to secure India's victory.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the opening Test at Galle, setting a target of 372 and bowling out the hosts for 206.

Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (59) and Sonal Dinusha (84) offered resistance with a 95-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

The victory gives India a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second Test scheduled to begin in Colombo on Sunday.

Manav Suthar claimed six second-innings wickets in a spin-bowling masterclass to fashion India's 165-run victory in the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday. Having set Sri Lanka a victory target of 372, India bowled out the hosts for 206 in the post-lunch session on the final day of the contest, minutes before it started raining at the Galle International Stadium.

Suthar's Match-Winning Performance

IMAGE: Prabath Jayasuriya is bowled for a first-ball duck by Manav Suthar. Photograph: BCCI/X

Left-arm spinner Suthar (6-55) finished with a 10-wicket match haul as the tourists grabbed a 1-0 lead in the two-match series following their comprehensive victory in India's 600th Test.

IMAGE: Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha put on a 95-run stand. Photograph: SLC/X

Resuming on 84-4, Sri Lanka needed to bat out of their skin to save the match, possibly with some help from the weather. Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (59) and Sonal Dinusha (84) struck fighting fifties and defied India with a 95-run stand for the fifth wicket until Ravindra Jadeja separated them.

Sri Lanka's Resistance Crumbles

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva. Photograph: BCCI/X

Once de Silva fluffed his sweep shot against Jadeja, India's victory looked just a matter of time.

Suthar missed a hat-trick but sent down a three-wicket over to send Sri Lanka hurtling towards defeat.

IMAGE: Manav Suthar celebrates with teammates after dismissing Keshara Nuwantha. Photograph: BCCI/X

Playing just his second Test, the 24-year-old denied Dinusha his second hundred of the match and clean bowled Prabath Jayasuriya with the next delivery.

Suthar sent back Lahiru Kumara with the final ball of that over and dismissed Keshara Nuwantha in the same fashion to seal India's victory. The second and final Test begins in Colombo on Sunday.