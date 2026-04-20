IPL 2026: Josh Inglis Set To Join Lucknow Super Giants

Australian batter Josh Inglis is poised to inject fresh energy into the Lucknow Super Giants' IPL campaign as he prepares to join the squad for their crucial match against Mumbai Indians on May 4.

IMAGE: In IPL 2025, Josh Inglis amassed 278 runs at a strike rate of 162.57 for Punjab Kings. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Josh Inglis is set to join Lucknow Super Giants after his wedding.

Inglis is expected to be available for the last six matches of LSG's IPL season.

Lucknow Super Giants have lost their last three matches and are looking for a turnaround.

Inglis was secured for Rs 8.6 crore despite his initial unavailability.

Struggling Lucknow Super Giants are set to receive a significant mid-season boost with swashbuckling Australia batter Josh Inglis likely to join the squad ahead of their IPL clash against Mumbai Indians on May 4.

The 31-year-old had decided to skip the first half of the season due to his wedding. Having tied the knot on April 18, Inglis is expected to fly to India after a brief hiatus from action.

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Inglis's availability for LSG

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Inglis, who was secured for Rs 8.6 crore (Rs 86 million) despite his unavailability for the first part of the season, is likely to be available for the last six matches of LSG, starting with the May 4 clash against MI.

LSG's dismal show

The Rishabh Pant-led team has lost its last three matches to lie at the eighth spot in the points table.

While Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have been part of their playing XI, South African spinner George Linde featured in two of their last three games.

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Inglis's previous IPL Stint

Inglis amassed 278 runs at a strike rate of 162.57 for Punjab Kings last season but was released from the squad ahead of the 2026 auction.

Lucknow next play against Rajasthan Royals at home on April 22.