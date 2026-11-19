New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls lauded Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's 'incredible' swing bowling after his resilient century on day one of the first Test.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Wellington on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Henry Nicholls scored an unbeaten 113, guiding New Zealand to 243 for five after a shaky start.

Nicholls praised Jasprit Bumrah's 'incredible' ability to swing the ball both ways, putting New Zealand batters under pressure.

He acknowledged that Bumrah's unique action and previous encounters helped, but the challenge remained demanding.

Nicholls formed a crucial 173-run partnership with Glenn Phillips (94 not out) for the sixth wicket, reviving New Zealand's innings.

The New Zealand batter emphasised the importance of accepting good deliveries and capitalising on scoring opportunities against India's quality attack.

Jasprit Bumrah's ability to make the ball move both ways left New Zealand batters guessing and under sustained pressure, said Henry Nicholls following his gritty hundred on day one of the first Test here on Thursday. Bumrah was particularly impressive with his movement through the air, testing the New Zealand batters with his unique action and ability to extract swing in either direction.

"Bumrah was swinging it both ways and putting guys under some serious pressure. It's a great challenge," said Nicholls, who remained unbeaten on 113 to guide New Zealand to 243 for five after they had slumped to 70 for five.

Facing Bumrah's Challenge

The left-hander, who has faced Bumrah on several occasions, felt that some familiarity with the Indian's unusual action was helpful, although it did not make the task less demanding.

"He's obviously got a unique action and, lucky enough, I've played him a few times and that gives you a little bit of a benefit. But he's certainly an incredible bowler in all formats," he said.

Nicholls was particularly impressed by the way Bumrah moved the ball both ways. "Today, the way he was swinging the ball both ways was incredible bowling. I'm sure tomorrow morning it'll be more of the same and another tough challenge," he added.

New Zealand's Recovery

IMAGE: Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips put on an unbeaten 173-run partnership for the 6th wicket. Photograph: ICC/X

India's bowlers had asked some searching questions in the opening session, putting the hosts under considerable pressure by taking five wickets. Nicholls acknowledged the quality of the visitors' attack and the challenge of surviving against them. "They asked fantastic questions, certainly in that first session. You saw that from the pressure we were under," he said.

However, Nicholls found an able ally in Glenn Phillips as the two stitched together an unbeaten 173-run stand for the sixth wicket to revive New Zealand's innings. Phillips was batting on 94 at stumps. "That partnership and the way Glenn played really alleviated my role. The way he counter-attacked certainly made it a bit easier for me," he said.

He also praised Phillips' ability to keep the bowlers occupied through aggressive strokeplay and sharp running between the wickets. "He's great. The way he counter-attacks and the way he runs between the wickets as well, I think we gel quite well in that respect. We're both very busy," Nicholls said.

Looking Ahead

The New Zealand batter felt that against an attack of India's quality, the key was to accept good deliveries while remaining alert to scoring opportunities. "If they're going to bowl good balls, live with that, control what we can control and be able to score from there," he said.

With New Zealand recovering from a precarious position, Nicholls said the priority would be to build on the partnership and stretch the first-innings total as far as possible. "As many as we can get, to be honest. It's obviously nice that Glenn and I are in overnight. For us, it's about getting on with doing the hard work again."