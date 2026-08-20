T20 hitters to Test heroes: Manjrekar cannot explain the seamless switch

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar marvels at the "mystery" of how the IPL generation of cricketers effortlessly adapts to the demanding technical and mental requirements of Test cricket, showcasing their remarkable versatility across formats.

IMAGE: RCB's Devdutt Padikkal carried his rich IPL form into the longest format, hitting his maiden Test century in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle recently. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sanjay Manjrekar finds the IPL generation's seamless adaptation to Test cricket a "mystery".

He compares the transition from T20 to Test cricket to pop singers mastering classical ragas.

Manjrekar is particularly impressed by the adaptability of modern batters.

The ability to switch between T20's aggressive tempo and Test cricket's patience is a defining feature of current Indian players.

Modern cricketers are increasingly expected to excel across vastly different formats.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has termed it a "mystery" how the IPL generation has been able to seamlessly adapt to the demands of Test cricket, comparing the modern players' transition from T20s to the longest format to pop singers attempting classical ragas.

Manjrekar marvelled at the ability of the current generation, which has grown up playing T20 cricket, to make the significant technical adjustment required for red-ball cricket.

IPL Generation's Test Cricket Adaptability

"Modern pop singers, if they are asked to do classical singing, ragas, then it will be very difficult. But these people are doing that. It is a mystery to me that the generation of IPL, the generation of T20, how do they play such good Test cricket? In both game of ball and game of gain," Manjrekar said on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan.

He was particularly impressed by the adaptability of modern batters, given the vastly different demands of T20 and Test cricket.

"More in case of batting, because there is a lot of difference between T20 batting and Test batting," he added.

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Changing Nature of Modern Cricketer

With India's young squad featuring several IPL and T20 stars currently engaged in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Manjrekar's observations underline the changing nature of the modern cricketer, who is increasingly expected to switch between vastly different formats with ease.

The ability to shift from the aggressive tempo of T20 cricket to having patience, technique and concentration demanded in Tests has become a defining feature of the current generation of Indian players.

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