How India pulled off a record chase against New Zealand

India's thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the T20 series opener, as they successfully chased a record 226 runs powered by stellar performances from Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir.

IMAGE: Naman Dhir and Shreyas Iyer put on a vital 43-run stand for the sixth wicket from just 22 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India secured a four-wicket victory against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series.

India successfully chased down New Zealand's formidable total of 225-4, marking their highest-ever successful T20 run chase.

Openers Sanju Samson (67 off 33 balls) and Abhishek Sharma provided a strong start, while Shreyas Iyer (42 off 28 balls) and Naman Dhir (42 not out) finished the chase.

Glenn Phillips was the top scorer for New Zealand with an unbeaten 82 off 40 deliveries, contributing to their biggest T20 score against India on home soil.

India's bowlers struggled, with all five used conceding 10 runs an over or more, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar's expensive return in 2022.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson completed his half-century during the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

India overcame a spirited New Zealand fightback after a blazing start to secure a thrilling four-wicket victory and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series.

India survived a mid-innings wobble in a 226-run chase after openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma laid the platform, with Shreyas Iyer's contribution reviving the chase and Naman Dhir applying the finishing touches to seal victory in 19.4 overs.

India's Record Chase

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips smashed a blistering 82 from 40 balls. Photograph: ANI Photo

Put in to bat, New Zealand made the most of favourable conditions as openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen set the tone before Glenn Phillips produced a dazzling knock to propel the hosts to 225-4.

The total was New Zealand's biggest T20 score against India on home soil, but the visitors completed their highest-ever successful run chase despite a stuttering middle phase.

Samson and Abhishek stitched together a 93-run opening stand, with Samson hammering 67 off 33 balls, including eight fours and four sixes, as India surged to 94-1 in the powerplay.

Key Performances

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Finn Allen. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand hit back by removing three batters in quick succession, but Iyer countered with 42 off 28 balls to wrest back the momentum, before a late flourish from Dhir (42 not out)took India over the line.

Seifert and Allen had earlier given New Zealand a solid platform, helping the hosts reach 65-1 in the powerplay, with Allen blasting 45 off 24 balls.

Phillips then took charge, producing an unbeaten 82 off 40 deliveries, including eight fours and three sixes, while Bevon Jacobs added 31 before being run out.

India's bowlers struggled to contain the scoring, with all five used going at 10 runs an over or more.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, playing his first T20I in four years after last featuring against New Zealand in 2022, endured an expensive return with figures of 0-49.

The second T20 will be played on Saturday in Christchurch.