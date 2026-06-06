How India dominated Afghanistan on hot day at Mullanpur

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill struck centuries as India dominated Afghanistan on a sweltering opening day in Mullanpur, finishing at 368/3 in the one-off Test after Rahul's third consecutive Test ton.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill scored his 11th Test century, on Day 1 of the one-off Test in Mullanpur on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

India's KL Rahul and Shubman Gill scored centuries against Afghanistan on Saturday as the home side batted into a dominant position and ended the opening day of the one-off test on 368-3.

India, playing their first Test versus Afghanistan since hosting the visitors in their first-ever Test in 2018, won the toss and opted to bat at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Key Points KL Rahul scored his third consecutive Test century, making 100 after surviving an early dropped chance.

Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 103, registering his 11th Test hundred and leading from the front.

Rahul and Sai Sudharsan shared a crucial 139-run partnership after the early loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Sudharsan impressed with a fluent 81 before falling to Mohammad Saleem.

Gill and Rishabh Pant (50*) added an unbroken century stand to put India firmly in control.

The match came after a quick turnaround for many of India's players from their Indian Premier League campaigns, with several members of the national team having played in last week's final, and some signs of rust were evident in the early stages.

IMAGE: Afghanistan players celebrate the wicket of Sai Sudharsan. Photograph: BCCI

The openers struggled for fluency in the opening session and Rahul was handed a major reprieve in the 11th over when a clear edge went unreviewed by the visitors, despite vociferous appeals from fielder Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Replays later confirmed Rahul would have been dismissed, and the 34-year-old made the most of his lifeline, combining for a 139-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by Mohammad Saleem for 24.

That partnership ended when Saleem took his second wicket, getting Sudharsan out for 81 with a delivery that carried through to wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai, who took a superb diving catch.

IMAGE: KL Rahul stitched a 67-run stand with Shubman Gill before perishing for 100. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul then featured in a 67-run third-wicket partnership with captain Gill, who contributed 39 runs and helped see his teammate to a 12th Test century -- brought up in 165 balls.

However, Rahul was dismissed off the very next ball by Ziaur Rahman after being caught at extra cover, finishing on exactly 100 runs for his third test century in a row.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant bats en route his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Gill (103) soldiered on alongside Rishabh Pant (50) and the pair kept their foot on the gas to take India past the 350-run mark, before the India captain reached the 11th test century of his career right before the end of play.

For India, the match is a chance to build some confidence ahead of series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand this year, after a difficult couple of years in test cricket which have included losses to the Kiwis, South Africa and Australia.