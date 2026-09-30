How Gill, Rohit scripted ODI history in Guwahati

Shubman Gill's sensational double century and Rohit Sharma's commanding hundred propelled India to their highest-ever successful run chase in ODI history, securing an emphatic 8-wicket victory over West Indies and sealing the three-match series.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India successfully chased down a target of 406 runs against West Indies, marking their highest successful run chase in ODI history.

Shubman Gill scored a brilliant 223 runs off 133 balls, including 26 fours and 8 sixes, leading India's batting onslaught.

Rohit Sharma contributed a fluent 101 runs off 75 balls, featuring 10 fours and 6 sixes, establishing a record-breaking opening partnership with Gill.

The opening pair of Rohit and Gill put on 255 runs, the second-highest opening partnership for India in ODIs.

West Indies had earlier posted a formidable total of 405/7, with centuries from John Campbell (101), Shai Hope (104), and Amir Jangoo (114).

Shubman Gill struck the fastest double century in one-day international history as India completed the second-highest successful chase in an ODI with an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the second match of the three-game series in Guwahati on Wednesday.

West Indies were subjected to a brutal batting onslaught from India, as Shubman Gill’s double century and Rohit Sharma’s fluent hundred powered the hosts to their highest successful run chase in ODI history, winning by 8 wickets.

Rohit Sharma had set the tone with a 72-ball ton, passing 12,000 runs in the format, during a blistering 255-run opening stand with Gill.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his double ton. Photograph: BCCI/X

India chased down 406 against the West Indies in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday in just 43.3 overs, becoming only the second team after South Africa to successfully chase a 400-plus target in ODI cricket. South Africa chased down 438 against Australia in 2006. With this win, India also sealed the three-match ODI series.

Gill and Rohit's Record-Breaking Partnership

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hammered 26 fours and 8 sixes en route his double century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Gill, the No. 1 ODI batter now, led the show with a brilliant 223 runs off 133 balls, his innings laced with 26 fours and 8 sixes. Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also smashed a fluent hundred, slamming 101 runs off 75 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes.

Chasing 406, Indian opening pair of Rohit and skipper Gill put on the second-highest opening partnership for the team.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma gave India a brisk start. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rohit-Gill enthralled the crowds and rewrote record books with a stand of 255 runs, which was ended with Rohit getting dismissed for 101 in 75 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 134.67. The highest stand for India as an opening pair is between Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who put on a stand of 258 runs against Kenya at Paarl in 2001.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Following Rohit's departure, Virat Kohli joined Gill on the crease. Kohli, who slammed his 55th hundred in the 1st ODI, was removed for 29 off 19 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad then joined Gill in the middle, with the duo steering India home with six overs to spare. Gaikwad chipped in with a composed 31 off 37 balls, providing valuable support to his captain as Gill took charge at the other end.

West Indies' Strong Batting Performance

IMAGE: Amir Jangoo plays a shot en route to his 77-ball 114. Photograph: ANI Photo

It was a brutal outing for the West Indies bowlers, with none of them able to keep their economy rate below seven runs per over. Only Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph managed to claim wickets for the visitors. Earlier, riding on majestic centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo, West Indies produced a stunning batting display to post a massive 405/7 in their 50 overs.

Campbell took the attack to the Indian bowlers during the powerplay, setting the tone for a sensational century. Captain Hope made the most of two dropped catches to bring up a hundred of his own, before Amir Jangoo stole the spotlight with a breathtaking acceleration, racing from 59 off 54 balls to his century in just 70 deliveries. Campbell set the tone with an explosive 101 off 68 balls, smashing nine fours and five sixes. His aggressive knock provided West Indies with a flying start.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill celebrate the wicket of Shai Hope. Photograph: BCCI/X

Hope then anchored the innings with a composed 104 off 94 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes, while Amir Jangoo added further momentum with a fluent 114 off 77 balls, laced with 13 fours and three sixes. The three centuries put West Indies in a commanding position, with the visitors maintaining a high scoring rate throughout the innings. For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with 2/65, while the hosts managed to claim seven wickets but struggled to contain the West Indies batters.