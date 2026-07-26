How does Ishan Kishan deal with the Abhishek, Sooryavanshi spotlight?

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan discusses his approach to handling external pressure and comparisons with emerging talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while also reflecting on his impactful comeback to the national team and the importance of mentoring young players.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan reveals secret to his India comeback. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ishan Kishan prioritises focusing on his own game and role, rather than external comparisons with other explosive batters like Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Kishan's 81 off 44 balls was crucial in India's 90-run victory over Zimbabwe, sealing the T20I series 2-0, demonstrating his ability to anchor an innings after early wickets.

He advises young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to concentrate on cricket and avoid distractions from social media or early fame, drawing on his own experiences.

Kishan reflected on his comeback to the Indian white-ball setup after losing his central contract, choosing to work hard and perform rather than dwelling on setbacks.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is unfazed by the noise surrounding Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting and wants to stay focused on doing the job he is meant to do.

On Saturday, India lost Abhishek (8) and Sooryavanshi (20) inside three overs to be reduced to 29/2, but Kishan anchored the innings with a 44-ball 81 to power India to 219/5. His effort helped India beat hosts Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I and seal the series 2-0 ahead of Sunday's final match.

"I don't give so much focus to what's happening outside," said the 28-year-old after registering his second fifty in three T20I innings.

Abhishek has been known for some time for his fearless batting. But, since the much-anticipated debut of Sooryavanshi, the spotlight has largely been on the teenage prodigy. But Kishan, who is equally aggressive, is not bothered by the noise.

Staying Focused Amidst Competition

"I know the way I have to play and what's important is to just be in the moment," he said.

"Don't think about who is getting more runs or who is hitting more." Kishan said a No. 3 batter's role becomes even more important when the team loses early wickets.

"Everyone can have that image in the team. But as a number three batter, you need to understand what's important when two wickets are down early."

After India's early wobble, the left-hander showed maturity and paced his innings brilliantly. He brought up his fifty in 31 balls, before adding the next 31 runs in just 13 deliveries to shift gears. His trademark onside play was the highlight of the innings, with Kishan repeatedly clearing the mid-wicket region with powerful strokes.

"You want to keep going. You want to take your chances or build a partnership," he said. "You need to understand the wicket and what's happening."

Kishan added that staying present in the middle is key. "When you are in those 22 yards, you just need to be aware of what's happening around you and what you want from the game."

The Comeback Journey

From losing his central contract in early 2024 to making a comeback just before India's triumphant 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, Kishan has once again established himself in India's white-ball setup. Reflecting on his journey, he said he had two choices. "Either I want to cry about it or I want to work hard and get into the team," Kishan said. "I chose the second option -- working hard, getting runs and making my team win."

He said players should focus on what they can control during difficult phases.

"When things are not going your way, it's better to think about performance rather than feeling sorry about things which are not in your control." Kishan credited his family and friends for helping him stay positive during the tough period. "A lot of support came from my friends and family," he said.

"They made sure I stayed positive and happy. I did my part, but a lot of people were involved in this journey."

Mentoring Young Sooryavanshi

Kishan also spoke about young Sooryavanshi, who overcame a difficult start to international cricket by smashing his maiden fifty in India's seven-wicket win in the first T20I.

The 15-year-old had endured a tough debut series in England, scoring 14, 13 and 15, with Jofra Archer's short-ball strategy troubling him twice. Kishan believes Sooryavanshi has the ability to succeed but needs to stay away from distractions that come with early fame.

"Vaibhav is actually very smart. He knows what he is doing," Kishan said.

"He knows how he has to bat and how he has to carry himself on and off the field."

However, Kishan stressed the importance of keeping the youngster grounded. "When you represent India, you have to know what to focus on."

"Me, Abhishek, Axar bhai and many others keep telling him to think about cricket, not social media or outside noise." Kishan said a player like Sooryavanshi can change games if he stays focused. "If he stays on the pitch, the difference he can create for the team is huge. A player who can attack from the first ball can take you to 80-90 runs in the powerplay."

The wicketkeeper-batter added that senior players want Sooryavanshi to learn from their mistakes.

"When you have such a player and you know that he is very young, you will never want him to be distracted for the wrong reasons."

"So our job as a team, we are like brothers and he comes from my place, so we just have to be happy, focus on the important things, the mistakes we have made in our starting, he should not do that. He should enjoy his cricket, like he is doing now."