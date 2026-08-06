How did an overweight player clear BCCI fitness test?

BCCI is overhauling its player fitness monitoring system with stricter benchmarks and a fixed Bronco Test standard following pacer Harshit Rana's overweight status and other key player injuries.

IMAGE: BCCI to tighten fitness norms after overweight player row. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points BCCI's fitness monitoring system faces scrutiny after Harshit Rana was found overweight post-clearance for England tour.

The board is implementing stricter, uniform fitness benchmarks, including a fixed Bronco Test standard of 5 minutes 15-20 seconds.

Concerns exist regarding coordination between Indian team medical staff and the CoE in assessing player fitness.

Inconsistencies in fitness test parameters, with different standards for senior players, have been reported.

The new fitness regime aims to address player injuries and ensure consistent fitness levels across the squad.

Harshit Rana's return from the England tour has exposed cracks in the BCCI's fitness monitoring system. The India pacer was reportedly found to be four kilograms overweight despite being cleared for selection, prompting the Board to introduce stricter and more uniform fitness benchmarks.

Concerns Over Player Fitness Monitoring

"The Indian team management flagged that he was overweight by four kg. The CoE should have been much more vigilant. He has now been told by the CoE staff that his weight cannot exceed 96 kg. He is now 94 kg and is expected to be cleared next week. But he was 97 kg when he was cleared for selection for the Indian team for the UK tour," a BCCI source told TOI.

Rana was returning from a knee injury when he was cleared for the England tour, and the report has raised questions over the coordination between the Indian team's medical staff and the CoE in monitoring players' fitness.

The concerns come at a time when India have been hit by a string of injury setbacks involving key players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The report claimed that the medical teams at the CoE and with the Indian squad have struggled to work in sync while assessing player fitness.

New Bronco Test Benchmarks Introduced

Following Adrian Le Roux's appointment as India's strength and conditioning coach last year, the BCCI replaced the Yo-Yo Test with the Bronco Test as its primary fitness assessment. However, the report said there was no fixed benchmark initially, with different players being evaluated against different standards.

That is now set to change, with the BCCI reportedly fixing a benchmark of 5 minutes 15 seconds to 5 minutes 20 seconds in the Bronco Test for players to be considered fit for selection.

Inconsistencies In Fitness Assessments

"The Indian players are not used to the Bronco Test. Over the last year, the CoE had set different baseline parameters for players. It has now emerged that certain senior players were given much more comfortable targets to meet in order to clear fitness tests. The CoE staff had also cleared players like Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy to ensure it was delivering players according to the team management's needs," the source said.

The report also claimed that several regular India players were not properly briefed about the new fitness regime. Mohammed Siraj was reportedly 'caught off guard' when he was asked to undergo the Bronco Test at the CoE before the team's departure for the Sri Lanka tour.