News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Delhi Capitals are planning for IPL auction...

How Delhi Capitals are planning for IPL auction...

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 17, 2021 19:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I think flexibility is the key in the auction. One can have all the plans for the auction, but things can change on the auction table.'

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting with assistant coach Mohammad Kaif. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals will look to find back-up players during Thursday's mini-auction in order to build a suitable bench-strength going into the upcoming 14th edition of Indian Premier League, said assistant coach Mohammed Kaif.

 

Delhi finished runners-up in the last edition and would like to do one better with a good bench strength this year, which became a problem last season during the business end of the tournament.

Delhi have a total purse of Rs 13.40 crore remaining for the auction. They have a total slot of eight slots available out of which three are overseas slots.

"We have released a few players, so we will be looking to fill those gaps. I think flexibility is the key in the auction. One can have all the plans for the auction, but things can change on the auction table," Kaif said.

"We have to take spontaneous decisions. Our main players have been playing continuously and there are no fitness issues as well. So, we'll be looking to acquire some back-up players in tomorrow's auction," he added.

Commenting on the current squad, another assistant coach Pravin Amre said, "To be honest, if we are asked to play tomorrow also, we have a playing XI ready with us, so I think that's the successful planning, and that's what we learned from other teams also, who back their core for a long time."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
What makes Motera's Sardar Patel Stadium world's best!
What makes Motera's Sardar Patel Stadium world's best!
NZ players may be allowed to miss Tests for IPL
NZ players may be allowed to miss Tests for IPL
Should RCB buy Maxwell in mini-auction?
Should RCB buy Maxwell in mini-auction?
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan: Gen YK Joshi
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan: Gen YK Joshi
Osaka the next hurdle in Serena's quest for 24th Slam
Osaka the next hurdle in Serena's quest for 24th Slam
Foreign envoys in Kashmir to study situation on ground
Foreign envoys in Kashmir to study situation on ground
Yuki ready for comeback after almost quitting tennis
Yuki ready for comeback after almost quitting tennis

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

IPL auction: All eyes on Maxwell; uncapped Azharuddeen

IPL auction: All eyes on Maxwell; uncapped Azharuddeen

IPL auction: 5 bowlers to watch out for...

IPL auction: 5 bowlers to watch out for...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use