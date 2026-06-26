How Cricket Coaching Can Be Reshaped Through AI

Advanced Impactor. an AI-powered platform, aims to modernise cricket coaching with real-time performance analytics.

IMAGE: Cricket's inclusion at the 2028 Olympics could accelerate demand for AI-driven coaching. Photograph: BCCI

Cricket coaching has long relied on experienced eyes, intuition and endless repetition. But a new wave of sports technology is beginning to challenge that tradition, with artificial intelligence moving from the analysis room onto the practice ground.

Key Points Advanced Impactor combines video analysis, biomechanics and AI to assess batting, bowling and fielding.

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has joined the project as mentor.

Startup has launched its beta platform and partnered with cricket clubs in the UK.

India's sports-tech market is projected to reach USD 1.47 billion by 2033.

India-based startup Advanced Impactor has developed an AI-powered cricket performance platform that uses video analysis, biomechanics and data analytics to provide players and coaches with objective feedback on batting, bowling and fielding.

Rather than relying solely on a coach's observations, the system breaks down movements into measurable data, highlighting technical flaws, tracking improvement and generating performance reports after every session.

The company believes the technology can make quality coaching more accessible, particularly for grassroots cricketers who rarely have access to elite-level performance analysis.

"Our goal is to build a smarter performance system that supports player development, coaching consistency and talent identification at every level of the game," said founder and CEO Amit Sharma.

With men's and women's T20 cricket set to feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Sharma believes demand for AI-assisted coaching will only increase as the sport expands into newer markets.

Advanced Impactor has already launched a beta version of its platform and has partnered with cricket clubs in the United Kingdom. Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has also joined the venture as a mentor, providing technical input during its development.

The timing may be significant. According to IMARC Group, India's sports technology industry is projected to reach USD 1.47 billion by 2033, while cricket boasts more than 30 million registered players worldwide and an estimated 100 million recreational participants -- many still training without structured performance analytics.