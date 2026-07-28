How Cancer-Stricken Dad's Note Spurred Saransh Jain

Saransh Jain's domestic success motivated by his cancer-affected dad's inspiring note. Saransh received his India Test call-up for the Sri Lanka tour on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh off-spinning all-rounder Saransh Jain received his maiden Test call-up on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

'If you just play better, I will get well sooner.'

This was a handwritten note written to Saransh Jain by his father Subodh while battling cancer.

Key Points An inspiring handwritten note written to Saransh Jain by his father Subodh while battling cancer.

Like Saransh, his dad Subodh, played domestic first-class cricket for Madhya Pradesh.

Saransh received his Test call-up on the back of impressive domestic performances.

These words became Saransh's motivation during his cricketing journey, that has culminated into a Test call-up for the tour of Sri Lanka.



Like Saransh, his dad Subodh, played domestic first-class cricket for Madhya Pradesh. A former right-arm off-break bowler, he represented MP in nine Ranji Trophy matches.

When Saransh showed interest in the game, Subodh supported his son's cricket dream while himself facing personal health battles.

Subodh was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2014, while Saransh was playing for a Madhya Pradesh club on a tour to Australia in 2014.

The family did not disclose the diagnoses to the then 21-year-old Saransh so he could focus on his game even as Subodh underwent a major surgery.

On returning home from the tour, Saransh was made aware of his father's ill-health. Saransh was spurred on to continue his journey and give his best when Subodh handed him a handwritten note stating: 'I am fine now, son. If you just play better, I will get well sooner,' a note that Saransh has kept with him throughout his domestic career.

Saransh earns his maiden Test call-up

IMAGE: Saransh Jain took 16 wickets and was named Player of the Series in the 2025 Duleep Trophy. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

The new off-spinner, who was called in to replace Washington Sundar has had an impressive record in domestic cricket since his First-class debut in 2014.

Saransh, who set the stage on fire with his stunning 5/49 for Central Zone against South Zone in the 2025 Duleep Trophy final, is one of the few Indian players in recent history to have received a call-up before playing in the IPL. Saransh hasn't played the IPL yet and went unsold after being listed for a base price of ₹30 lakh.

Only two Indian players have made India debut before IPL debut since IPL started -- Murali Vijay in Test and Mohammed Shami in ODI cricket. If Saransh manages to get a game in the series, which is very likely, he will be only the third Indian player to have made his India debut before his IPL debut.

But his red-ball career is enough proof of his talent. In 54 First-class matches, he has 2,223 runs and 188 wickets. He averages 31.75 with the bat and 27.30 with the ball from a total of 97 innings.

Saransh is expected to make his debut in the opening Test against Sri Lanka starting on August 15.

The Career-Defining India A vs Sri Lanka A Tour

Career Profile A Career Built on Numbers Born 31 March 1993, Indore • First-Class debut 2014–15 2,223 FC Runs 188 Wickets 54 FC Matches Titles & Awards ★ Ranji Trophy champion with Madhya Pradesh, 2021–22 ★ Lala Amarnath Award winner ★ Player of the Series — 2025 Duleep Trophy Season-wise Numbers 2022–23 Ranji Trophy 360 runs Plus 35 wickets 2025 Duleep Trophy 16 wickets Player of the Series 2025–26 Ranji Trophy 518 runs at 57.55 & 30 wickets Standout Performances • 6/121 vs Mumbai in the Irani Trophy — dismissing Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer & Sarfaraz Khan • 70* and 6 wickets — India A vs Sri Lanka A

It was the India A vs Sri Lanka A tour which helped Saransh gain the selectors' attention. One that tour, bowling in four Test innings from two matches, he bagged seven wickets with a four-fer in the first innings of the second Test.

He also impressed with a 140-ball 70 at No. 7, which further underlines why he can be one of the deciding factors in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, especially in Sri Lankan turning conditions.