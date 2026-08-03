How Auqib Nabi Made It To Team India

'A player like Nabi, who has worked tirelessly in Ranji Trophy and picked so many wickets, definitely deserves to play for India.'

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi claimed 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 wickets last season to help Jammu and Kashmir win their maiden Ranji Trophy title. Photograph: Auqib Nabi/Instagram

Key Points Auqib Nabi will be the third Jammu and Kashmir player after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik to be picked for India.

Nabi picked up 104 wickets in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons and was the chief architect of J&K's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph last season.

He was also part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka recently, where he claimed six wickets in two first-class matches.

The wait is finally over for Auqib Nabi.



The 29-year-old seamer from Jammu and Kashmir earned his maiden call-up to the Indian team after being named as the replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the coming two-Test series in Sri Lanka.



It is a sort of justice for Nabi, who deserved to be part of the original Test team given his incredible performances with the ball for J&K in the last two seasons of domestic cricket.



Despite picking up 100-plus wickets in the last two seasons of Ranji Trophy, Nabi was unable to convince the selectors.

He had also impressed with the ball for India A during their recent tour of Sri Lanka, taking six wickets in the two four-day games against Sri Lanka in Galle, which included a four-wicket haul.

'The Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler earns his maiden call-up to the senior national team. Nabi claimed 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 wickets in the 2025-26 campaign, playing a pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph,' BCCI said in a media release.

'He was also part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka recently, where he claimed six wickets in two first-class matches.'

'Nabi Deserves To Play For India'

Spin great Harbhajan Singh believes Nabi had done enough to warrant a place in the Indian Test team.



"A player like Nabi, who has worked tirelessly in Ranji Trophy and picked so many wickets, definitely deserves to play for India. Don't pick players from IPL for the Indian Test team. If they are good let them play T20 cricket and ODIs first and then judge if they are good enough to play at international level or not," Harbhajan told Harish Kotian/Rediff.



Nabi proved unstoppable with the ball last Ranji season -- picking up 60 wickets in 10 matches at an incredible average of 12.56 to help J&K script history by winning its first Ranji Trophy title.



With seven five-wickets hauls through the season, including 5/54 in the final against Karnataka along with 245 runs with the bat, Nabi was the unanimous choice for the player of the series.

He came up with match-winning performances when it mattered -- including a five-wicket haul against Mumbai in the season opener, a 12-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final and nine wickets against Bengal in the semis.



But shockingly, the selectors were not convinced as he was not picked for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June; uncapped pacers Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar got the nod.

'Auqib Nabi, of course, is someone who has had a great season, not just now but last season as well. There's always a chat around that but you don't necessarily pick a lot of seamers when you pick a Test team in India,' Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar had reasoned then.

'He was close, but at this point we have gone with the three that we have picked,' Agarkar added.



Former seamer Irfan Pathan, who has worked with Nabi in the past, was not convinced with Agarkar's justification.



'I didn't understand the selection process. Mohammad Siraj is your go-to bowler. When Bumrah is not there, Siraj becomes your No.1 bowler. So, what was the need to play against Afghanistan in a Test that wasn't even part of the World Test Championship,' Pathan told Sportstar.



'If domestic performances matter, why didn't you reward Auqib? That was the best opportunity to play him and test him at that level.'

From Net Bowler To Team India

Despite the snub Nabi had his first taste of the Indian team, being picked as the net bowler to help the Indian batters prepare for the Afghanistan Test.



With an outstanding first class record of 162 wickets in 43 games, the J&K pacer could not be denied for long.



With Bumrah ruled out of the Sri Lanka Tests, the selectors finally handed Nabi his maiden call up to the Indian team -- as the pacer becomes only the third J&K player to be picked for the national team.



From helping out the team as a net bowler to finally commanding a place in the team, Nabi's journey has come full circle.