How Arshdeep and Co. stopped Hope after Ranchi blitz

Pacer Arshdeep Singh's strategic bowling and crucial wickets secured India a 14-run win over West Indies in the third T20 International, giving them a 2-1 series lead and showcasing strong team execution.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates a wicket against the West Indies in the third T20I in Indore on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Pacer Arshdeep Singh led India to a 14-run victory in the third T20 International on Sunday, giving them a 2-1 series lead.

Arshdeep claimed three crucial wickets, including West Indies skipper Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford, executing a pre-planned strategy.

He praised the coaching staff for their tactical guidance and acknowledged Mayank Yadav's role in building pressure from the other end.

Arshdeep highlighted the relaxed and supportive dressing-room atmosphere, fostering learning among young players.

He also expressed his commitment to improving his batting, contributing 11 runs with a six in the match.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh said India had a clear plan to keep West Indies skipper Shai Hope in check and he was pleased that the bowlers executed it to perfection to secure a 14-run win in the third T20 International in Indore.

With the win on Sunday, India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Arshdeep claimed three wickets, playing a pivotal role in containing the West Indies batters, particularly the dangerous opener Hope (5) and Sherfane Rutherford (32). He clean-bowled both the West Indies batters as India successfully defended 223.

The victory was significant, considering Hope had smashed a century while Rutherford hammered a 37-ball 84 to help West Indies pulled off a record chase of 250 in the second game in Ranchi.

India's Strategic Bowling Dominance

"Before the match we had planned how to target Shai Hope, to keep things tight and execute that plan on the field; seeing the result feels great," said Arshdeep, who returned with figures of 3/44 in his four overs, in a video posted by the BCCI.

"A lot of credit goes to coaches for walking us through the plan and highlighting what we could apply in the match. It was executed well, supported by brilliant bowling overall.

"(Pacer) Mayank (Yadav) kept the pressure building from the other end and all six bowlers chipped in. It feels good when there is a bit of pressure on execution â¦ it is good fun," added Arshdeep.

While Mayank Yadav went wicket-less, he kept the West Indies batters under pressure with his express pace, conceding just 34 runs in his four overs.

Team Cohesion And Learning Environment

Arshdeep also credited the relaxed dressing-room atmosphere for providing young players like him ample opportunities to learn from their seniors, stressing that there was no hierarchy within the team.

"The atmosphere in the dressing room is completely relaxed and chilled ... it is not like someone who has played more matches or fewer matches gets treated differently, and a very relaxed environment is maintained.

"And I try to see what I can learn from any bowler who has a different skill-set and there is always that willingness to learn and improve my game. I feel that as long as there is that hunger to learn, I will keep enhancing and refining my game and that is my effort every time."

Arshdeep's Batting Ambitions

Arshdeep chipped in with 11 runs, hitting a six, as India finished strongly on 223 after batting first. He said he was keen to contribute with the bat as well, even though he could not do that very often.

"If we talk about batting, then the first thing I would like to say is 'sorry to Axar (Patel) bhai ... I got you run out'. In batting, I keep trying but results are few and far between. Today, the ball got connected well and (went for a six).

"With the amount of trust the coaches show in us, we need to deliver in batting as well and score a few runs down the order. That is why working on batting is important," he added.