How Abhishek Sharma's eight sixes sealed India's victory

How Abhishek Sharma's eight sixes sealed India's victory

January 21, 2026 23:41 IST

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma led India's charge with a blistering knock. Photograph: BCCI/X

Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed an incendiary 84 to fashion India's 48-run victory against New Zealand in the first Twenty20 international in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Put into bat, India, who will begin their T20 World Cup title defence next month, racked up 238-7 with Abhishek hammering eight sixes in his 35-ball blitz.

Glenn Phillips struck a rapid 78 but New Zealand finished on 190-7 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

 

Earlier, Abhishek, currently the top-ranked T20 batsman in the world, led India's charge with a blistering knock, looking unfazed by the early exits of opening partner Sanju Samson and number three Ishan Kishan.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav had gone 22 innings without a fifty in T20 Internationals and while he fell short of the mark again, he looked fluent in his 32.

Hardik Pandya (25) departed after a cameo before Rinku Singh provided the late assault, plundering 21 runs in the final over from Daryl Mitchell.

Rinku Singh’s final-over heroics

Rinku Singh

Rinku's unbeaten 44 off 20 balls included three sixes.

New Zealand slumped to 52-3 in the seventh over in their wobbly start to a steep chase.

Phillips counter-attacked in spectacular style, hitting six sixes in his 40-ball blitz, and Mark Chapman (39) also stepped on the gas but both fell to spin in quick succession as India regained control.

Spinner Axar Patel, who removed Phillips, left the field with a bleeding thumb in the 16th over but India had enough bowling resources to restrict New Zealand well behind their target.

The teams now move to Raipur for the second T20 of the five-match series on Friday.

 

Key Points

  • Abhishek Sharma starred with 84 off 35, hitting eight sixes to power India to 238-7. 
  • New Zealand’s Phillips (78) and Chapman (39) counter-attacked, but India’s spinners regained control.
  • Rinku Singh’s 44 and India’s bowling restricted NZ to 190-7, sealing a 48-run win. 
 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
