HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Hotel Change Helped India Win T20 World Cup? SKY Reveals

Hotel Change Helped India Win T20 World Cup? SKY Reveals

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 14:52 IST

x

Suryakumar Yadav reveals how a last-minute hotel change, driven by superstition, played a part in India's triumphant journey to winning the T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav poses with the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 trophy after the team's win over New Zealand in the final match, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Suryakumar Yadav reveals the Indian team changed hotels before their T20 World Cup semi-final against England due to superstition.
  • The hotel change was suggested to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of winning the T20 World Cup.
  • India broke the perceived jinx of losing ICC events at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by winning the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand.
  • Suryakumar Yadav believes the team's T20 World Cup victory proves there is no jinx associated with the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Cricketers have always been a little superstitious and often follow their own rituals. Some wear lucky gear, others stick to fixed routines, while a few even swear by lucky colours.

India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain, Suryakumar Yadav, recently opened up about one such habit of his -- a superstition he believes helped India get through the tense semifinal against the England cricket team and eventually lift the trophy.

 

Suryakumar, while speaking to The Indian Express, revealed that the team changed their hotel ahead of the semifinal clash against England after someone’s suggestion, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts.

He told The Indian Express, ‘We were on the flight to Wankhede for the semi-final when someone suggested we try a hotel change. Many teams have done it. We didn’t want to leave anything on the table that could take us closer to our goal. So if someone has won from there, let’s try it.’

Breaking the Ahmedabad Jinx

India also broke the jinx of losing ICC events at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when they defeated New Zealand to lift their third T20 World Cup title. Suryakumar believed that the stadium had no jinx.

‘People were saying India don’t win in Ahmedabad… this after the 2023 final. But look at it now. We’ve won there, in that same stadium. Now we know there’s no problem with the stadium.’

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup Final: Ahmedabad Turns Into A Pressure Cooker
T20 World Cup Final: Ahmedabad Turns Into A Pressure Cooker
SKY's winning formula: Inside India's T20 triumph
SKY's winning formula: Inside India's T20 triumph
T20 World Cup Final: Fans Perform Nazar Utaarna Ritual
T20 World Cup Final: Fans Perform Nazar Utaarna Ritual
'PM Modi visiting us in dressing room is a big thing'
'PM Modi visiting us in dressing room is a big thing'
T20 World Cup: Surya's Knock: Poetry Under Pressure
T20 World Cup: Surya's Knock: Poetry Under Pressure

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Viral 'Mahakumbh beauty' Monalisa marries boyfriend Farman Khan4:15

Viral 'Mahakumbh beauty' Monalisa marries boyfriend...

Malaika Looks Absolutely Stunning at Kritika-Gaurav's Wedding0:56

Malaika Looks Absolutely Stunning at Kritika-Gaurav's...

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:53

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO