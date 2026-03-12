Hotel Change Helped India Win T20 World Cup? SKY Reveals

Suryakumar Yadav reveals how a last-minute hotel change, driven by superstition, played a part in India's triumphant journey to winning the T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav poses with the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 trophy after the team's win over New Zealand in the final match, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Cricketers have always been a little superstitious and often follow their own rituals. Some wear lucky gear, others stick to fixed routines, while a few even swear by lucky colours.

India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain, Suryakumar Yadav, recently opened up about one such habit of his -- a superstition he believes helped India get through the tense semifinal against the England cricket team and eventually lift the trophy.

Suryakumar, while speaking to The Indian Express, revealed that the team changed their hotel ahead of the semifinal clash against England after someone’s suggestion, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts.

He told The Indian Express, ‘We were on the flight to Wankhede for the semi-final when someone suggested we try a hotel change. Many teams have done it. We didn’t want to leave anything on the table that could take us closer to our goal. So if someone has won from there, let’s try it.’

Breaking the Ahmedabad Jinx

India also broke the jinx of losing ICC events at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when they defeated New Zealand to lift their third T20 World Cup title. Suryakumar believed that the stadium had no jinx.

‘People were saying India don’t win in Ahmedabad… this after the 2023 final. But look at it now. We’ve won there, in that same stadium. Now we know there’s no problem with the stadium.’