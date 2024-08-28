News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hope, Pooran steer Windies to T20 series sweep over South Africa

Hope, Pooran steer Windies to T20 series sweep over South Africa

August 28, 2024 05:42 IST
Shai Hope

IMAGE: Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 42 off 24 balls as the West Indies beat South Africa by eight wickets in the third T20 International in Tarouba, Trinidad & Tobago, on Tuesday. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

West Indies bludgeoned their way to an eight-wicket victory over South Africa in Tuesday's rain-affected Twenty20 international to sweep the three-match series.

The Windies comfortably reached the revised target of 116, adjusted on the Duckworth-Lewis system, with 22 balls to spare after South Africa scored 108 for four in their 13 overs.

 

Shai Hope, who was later named player of the series, hit an unbeaten 42 off 24 balls, securing victory with a six to emphasise the home side's dominance.

Rain delayed the start of play by an hour and South Africa, who were put in to bat, struggled to deal with the sticky wicket as the home side opened with a spin attack.

They were 23 without loss in 4.3 overs when the rain returned, leading to another hour's delay, after which the match was reduced to 13 overs each.

Tristan Stubbs's 40 runs off 15 balls at the end of the innings saw South Africa get to three figures but it was a target quickly chased down by the home side, who had won the previous two T20 clashes on Friday and Sunday, also at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy ground.

Nicholas Pooran smacked four sixes in his 13-ball 35 while Hope and Shimron Hetmyer put on a winning unbeaten partnership of 56.

Hetmyer marked his return to the Windies side with an unbeaten 31 off 17 balls.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
