Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hope Axar, Ashwin have left some wickets for IPL: Ponting

Hope Axar, Ashwin have left some wickets for IPL: Ponting

By Rediff Cricket
March 08, 2021 16:21 IST
IMAGE: India's spin twins Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin during the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

An excited Ricky Ponting said he can't wait to get working with Delhi Capitals trio Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant in the IPL later this year after the trio's match-winning performances for India in the recent-concluded four-match Test series against England.

 

Axar claimed 27 wickets in three games as he equalled Dilip Doshi's wicket for most wickets by an Indian in his debut series, while Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker in the series with 32 wickets.

Wicketkeeper Pant also played a stellar role with both and gloves, hitting a match-winning hundred in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad.

"Can't wait to get over to @delhicapitals and get to work. Hope @akshar2026 and @ashwinravi99 have some wickets left after taking all of them in the last month, and @rishabhpant17 has more runs to make!" Delhi Capitals head coach Ponting tweeted on Monday.

The 14th edition of the IPL will be held in India across six venues from April 9.

The world's largest cricket stadium -- the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad -- will host the play-off matches as well as the May 30 final, with Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata being the other venues.

Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host eight matches each.

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

