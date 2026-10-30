India's Batting Falters in Hong Kong Sixes Loss to Pakistan

India's campaign in the Hong Kong International Sixes began with a disappointing four-wicket loss to arch-rivals Pakistan, as their batting line-up failed to set a competitive total despite a valiant effort from Shashank Singh.

IMAGE: Shashank Singh smashed an 11-ball 40, but in vain. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Key Points India suffered a four-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their opening Group C match of the Hong Kong International Sixes.

India managed 88 for five in six overs, with Shashank Singh scoring an explosive 40 off 11 balls.

Pakistan chased the target of 89 in just 3.5 overs, propelled by Khawaja Nafay (41) and Abbas Afridi (35).

Abbas Afridi hit five sixes off Krunal Pandya's first over, significantly shifting the momentum in Pakistan's favour.

This victory moved Pakistan to the top of Group C, while India dropped to the bottom ahead of their match against the UAE.

India's batting failed to fire as they suffered a four-wicket defeat against Pakistan in a Group C match of the Hong Kong International Sixes in Kowloon on Friday. Sent in to bat, India managed 88 for five in six overs, riding on an explosive 11-ball 40 from Shashank Singh.

Pakistan's Dominant Chase

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target, scoring 92 for two in just 3.5 overs. Openers Khawaja Nafay (41 off 12 balls) and Abbas Afridi (35 off eight balls) provided the platform through a whirlwind 59-run stand off just 13 balls. It was Afridi's five sixes against Krunal Pandya in the very first over of the chase that took the game away from India. Abdul Samad and Irfan Khan then completed the task to hand Pakistan a convincing victory.

India's Batting Woes

Earlier, India's opening pair of Rahul Tripathi (9) and Nitish Rana (19) failed to provide a solid start. Skipper Pandya and Rahul Tewatia also failed to make an impact as India finished with 88, the lowest total of the day in the tournament.

Group Standings and Upcoming Matches

Pakistan, who were on the brink of elimination after suffering a one-wicket defeat against the UAE in their opening match earlier in the day, moved to the top of Group C, while India slipped to the bottom.

India will face the UAE on Saturday in their second and final group match. The winners of each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The final is scheduled for Sunday.